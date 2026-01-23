RCMP launch homicide investigation after man found injured, later declared dead in Quesnel
Homicide probe launched
Police in Quesnel have opened a homicide investigation after officers discovered a 49-year-old man critically injured in a rural area overnight.
Quesnel Mounties responded to a weapons call in the 2900-block of Brinkert Road in the early-morning hours of Thursday, finding the 49-year-old victim and taking a 61-year-old man into custody.
Despite immediate medical assistance by police and paramedics, police said the man was declared deceased at the scene.
Serious crime unit investigators were called in to investigate the death, have taken conduct of the investigation and are treating it as a homicide.
“This appears to be an isolated incident. Both men were known to each other and, while the investigation is in its infancy, police are not looking for any additional suspects in this case,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark said in a news release.
The investigation remains ongoing and the arrested man has since been released from custody without charges, pending further investigation, he said.
Anyone with any information can contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.
