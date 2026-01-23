City plans to replace Memorial Arena, Kamloops Curling Club with multi-sport facilty
Arenas will be redeveloped
The City of Kamloops unveiled plans Friday to tear down Memorial Arena and the Kamloops Curling Club to make way for a new curling and racquet sports centre — with the potential to include housing, too.
It is slated to be the next major step in the city’s Build Kamloops initiative, but construction won’t begin until at least 2030.
The city said the project will revitalize the east end of downtown.
“The transformative redevelopment of this city block will create a vibrant downtown hub for curling and racquet sports,” the city said in a news release.
“The new complex will replace aging facilities with a modern, multi-purpose building designed to support active living year-round.”
The redevelopment is slated to include properties from the Kamloops Curling Club, 700 Victoria St., east to 770 Victoria St. — a 3.6-acre parcel.
A multi-year public engagement process will shape the final design, with city officials saying they want the building to be functional, financially viable and reflective of the community's needs.
The city said engagement is already underway with the Royal Canadian Legion, the Rocky Mountain Rangers and local heritage organizations given the historical significance of the arena.
Work on the project is expected to begin following the completion of an arena multiplex in Dufferin, on which construction is expected to begin next year.
