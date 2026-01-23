Kamloops News

Thompson-Nicola Regional District set to begin $6.3 million borrowing ask via AAP for new KSAR facility

New SAR headquarters

Photo: TNRD A rendering of what a proposed, joint KSAR headquarters and Kamloops firehall in Rayleigh could look like if a borrowing request passes an upcoming AAP.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will head to an alternative approval process (AAP) asking its residents to approve borrowing some $6.3 million to build a shared Kamloops Search and Rescue headquarters and firehall in Rayleigh.

At its regular meeting Thursday, the board of directors voted 26-1 to approve initiating the public assent process to allow for borrowing the funds and to create a new regional search and rescue service.

KSAR president Paula Davies told reporters following the decision this facility will be a hub for all the SAR teams and will be a great addition for the TNRD.

“I think this was a monumental step forward for KSAR,” Davies said.

The new, joint facility is pegged to be built on a city-owned lot at 4420 Devick Rd., with a total price tag of an estimated $9.45 million.

The City of Kamloops and TNRD intend to share the cost of construction via a 3-to-1 split — 75 per cent of funds coming from the TNRD and 25 per cent from the municipality based on how much of the building will be used for the KSAR headquarters and the firehall.

The city’s construction cost would amount to about $2.4 million while KSAR intends to fundraiser another $1.4 million for construction. The TNRD would borrow for the remaining $5.65 million, plus a 10 per cent contingency fund, according to a regional district staff report.

Davies said it has been difficult to secure donors for their fundraiser, but feels that could become easier now that the project is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The city’s share of costs is expected to come from taxation dollars, not borrowing.

Approval equals $7 tax increase, construction start next year

TNRD general manager of operations Jamie Viera told the board that the project could break ground as early as 2027 following an AAP process that would likely take place this spring or summer.

If approved, the borrowing would add an additional $7 per year to their regional district tax bill for the average assessed home, Viera said.

The estimated annual budget for capital borrowing and operating costs is more than half a million dollars per year, resulting in a residential tax rate of approximately $1.11 per $100,000 of assessed property value, according to the TNRD.

Annual operating and maintenance costs are estimated to be budgeted at $100,000 for the TNRD/ KSAR portion of the building, according to the regional district.

Viera said the facility would be guided by a “robust” and long-term — at least 50-year lease — agreement between the municipality and regional district.

The TNRD would retain ownership of 75 per cent of the building and sublease that space to KSAR.

Viera said the city would be responsible for all costs associated with operating, maintaining and building the firehall side of the facility and the TNRD responsible for everything on the KSAR side. Both would split maintenance costs for shared spaces in the building.

In the event KSAR ceased to exist, the TNRD would get to decide what to do with that 75 per cent of the building, he said.

The city has provided the land at no charge and retains ownership of it.

A referendum would be expensive

Staff recommended the board pursue the AAP process to approve taking out the loan because the cost of a regional district referendum would be very high by comparison.

Viera said it would cost up to $100,000 more to run a referendum compared to an AAP, which would also be more timely and enable the project to begin sooner.

Viera said that to his knowledge the TNRD has never pulled off a regional referendum and that costs would mount by having to set up polling stations in all 10 electoral area and 11 member municipalities.

“It would be a very significant cost to run a referendum. Essentially, the AAP is more realistically achievable to actually run the process,” Viera said.

An AAP requires 10 per cent of an electorate submit forms opposing a project to defeat it, whereas a referendum needs just a simple majority of those who cast a ballot to approve or defeat a borrowing request.

The voting window will be open for a month, and approximately 143,000 people would need to vote in opposition to defeat the project.

According to a TNRD staff report, following approval by the Inspector of Municipalities, staff will prepare the elector response forms, establish the submission deadline, estimate the number of eligible electors and proceed with the development of a communications plan for said forms.

If approved by an AAP, the $6.3 million loan would go through the Municipal Finance Authority and be repaid via taxation over 20 years, a TNRD staff report stated.

AAP debate

Area I (Blue Sky Country) director Tricia Thorpe was the lone vote opposed, arguing the public perception of the AAP process has been negative and that the question could be added to the upcoming Oct. 17 civic elections in B.C.

Fellow directors, however, didn’t share the same view.

“The AAP has been approved by the provincial government for over 60 years as a method to provide financing for large facilities, and that's where we're at today,” Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly said.

Kamloops Coun. Bill Sarai said he didn’t want the facility turned into an election issue.

“I think it's a win for everybody, including the residents,” Sarai said. “I don't want candidates running for and against something that has got to do safety.”

Kamloops Council. Dale Bass said she doesn’t believe the board should make a decision based on what she described as a vocal minority.

“If there's one thing I've learned in the last seven plus years is there's always people out there who don't like what we're doing,” she said. “I’ve also learned that they don't represent the majority. They're just loud.”

New HQ could help recruitment, retention

KSAR says it requires a permanent facility to support its training, mobilization, and equipment storage needs, and currently operates out of a City of Kamloops-owned building on Mission Flats Road that lacks space, and will soon have a new tenant.

The new Rayleigh base would give KSAR a modern, permanent home to support training and equipment storage. KSAR also intends the facility to become a regional training hub for other search and rescue and emergency response teams.

Davies told Castanet she feels the new facility will be “huge” for KSAR’s recruitment efforts. She thinks it’ll also help with retention of current members by providing a place to train, debrief and bond.

“This will be a nice opportunity to actually bond with other team members and have a cohesive, stronger team.”

Last July, the TNRD board directed that a formal request to both the City of Kamloops and KSAR to confirm their support for the project, including financial commitments.