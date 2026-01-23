Kamloops News

Highland Valley Copper mine working to address major safety, culture problems identified in ministry investigation

HVC's 'safety culture of fear'

Photo: Teck Teck's Highland Valley Copper, located about 50 kilometres south of Kamloops.

Teck says it's working with its employees to address major health, safety and workplace culture problems that were concluded in a ministry investigation at the Highland Valley Copper mine in Logan Lake.

According to a publicly available investigation report by the ministry’s Office of the Chief Inspector of Mines dated Dec. 16, increases in the frequency and severity of reportable incidents, complaints of bullying and harassment impacting health and safety, and formal discrimination complains have been coming from the mine.

The investigation collected data from 271 employees anonymously in July last year.

Workers reported unfair punishments, insufficient resources and leadership, gaps in learning and safety personnel, and worries that safety concerns about everyday operations being raised by workers were being ignored.

“Safety is a fight here… there is a safety culture of fear,” one worker is quoted as saying in the report.

Damned no matter what

The report found there were shared concerns across all employees about equity and inclusion, workload and stress.

A laundry list of frequently mentioned health, safety and compliance issues are included in the report, with the most frequent being dust exposure, housekeeping capacity, structural integrity, persistent running of broken equipment, workers not receiving breaks, operators pressured to “drive to conditions” as well as “Black-Ops Jobs.”

“If you can’t do it right do it at night,” several hourlies and a supervisor are quoted as stating.

Workers and supervisors stated short-cuts and deviations from standards were often overlooked, but workers would be disciplined when incidents occurred. The report stated this fuelled “disputes over fairness and contributing to union-management tension.”

Some workers are quoted saying they’re told to operate regardless of broken equipment because there isn’t budget to rent, repair or replace it, and some jobs are cancelled or handed off to new people when problems are reported.

Conflicts between workers and supervisors were “widely reported” when workers pushed back on jobs, citing safety concerns. Both groups said these conflicts would sometimes escalate to shouting, and some accounts mentioned physical contact.

Some workers felt “disempowered to speak up and described retaliation for doing so.” That includes being disciplined and handed undesirable jobs.

“Many workers now choose silence over conflict, even in unsafe conditions,” the report reads.

“Some reported being disciplined for performing the same unsafe tasks, leaving them feeling trapped in a ‘damned if they do, damned if they don’t’ situation.”

Out of the employees that responded, 64 per cent of workers, 33 per cent of supervisors and 16 per cent of management said they would not want their child to work at HVC because of safety concerns or undue stress from workplace culture.

Majority report bullying, harassment

Of those polled, 56 per cent of workers, 79 per cent of supervisors and 52 per cent of management reported experiencing or witnessing bullying and harassment on site.

“Belittling junior employee on bus, racist comments on the buses and in the dry, making females feel unwanted in the workplace with unsafe horseplay,” one employee is quoted saying.

“Supervisor threatened to take two employees to the parking lot and ‘tune them up,’” another said.

The report states management expressed frustration with a union, describing it as obstructive to discipline and some workers often disregarded rules despite “management’s reported strong emphasis on safety culture.”

“People go into the mill to change the mill and the mill changes them,” one manager stated.

The report states supervisors felt caught between conflicting pressures, often navigating disputes with more experienced workers, facing production demands and expressed concern over management follow-through.

Recruitment challenges were reported to impact crew resourcing and frontline hazard recognition. Over 24 employees said, unprompted, they were concerned that without a significant change at the mine, “‘luck’ was going to run out.”

“It’s exhausting keeping them all alive,” an employee is quoted as saying.

Working to address report

The report concludes with recommendations to address health safety and compliance concerns, modernize investigative practices, modify discipline practices and pursue site-wide learning opportunities.

In a statement to Castanet, Teck said HVC and United Steelworkers have been working together to strengthen health and safety performance and workplace culture since the investigation was conducted.

It said that work will address opportunities and recommendations identified in the report, as well as other areas.

“There is nothing more important than the health and safety of our people and providing a respectful and psychologically safe workplace and we take the findings of this report very seriously,” Teck’s statement reads.

The Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals said it would continue to monitor outcomes at HBC, including progress on implementing the recommendations.

“Mining is one of British Columbia's safest heavy industries, and the Province is committed to ensuring that B.C. remains a world leader in mine health and safety practices,” the ministry said.