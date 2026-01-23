Kamloops News

New exhibit at Kamloops Art Gallery to illustrate climate change with science fiction

Art exhibit looks to future

Photo: Rajni Perera and Patel Brown / Kamloops Art Gallery Rajni Perera, I take a journey, you take a journey, we take a journey together, 2020 leather, trim, cotton, beads, metallic thread, beeralu lace, rubber gas mask. Collection of Paul and Mary Dailey Desmarais III.

A new exhibit coming to the Kamloops Art Gallery by a "leading" Canadian artist combines predictions of a future ravaged by climate change with science fiction.

In a news release, the gallery said Sri Lanka-born, now Toronto-based, artist Rajni Perera has established herself as “one of Canada’s leading contemporary artists.”

The KAG said Perera’s works imagine the adaptations and tools needed to survive an impending climate catastrophe, through the lens of science fiction.

“Perera looks ahead to an uncertain future threatened by climate change and looming social inequities,” the release states.

“Perera’s works are populated by Travellers, visitors from the future who preside over dystopic realms, flooded and in flames, often mutated to adapt to their challenging environments.”

The gallery said her paintings and sculptures draw on historical Sri Lankan art, Indian miniature painting, medieval armour, South Asian textiles and science fiction illustrations.

An opening reception is being held for the exhibition, titled Futures, on Jan. 31 from 5:30 pm. to 8 p.m. It will be on display until May 9.

A second exhibition, titled Slug Eggs by Kelowna-based artist Bree Apperley, is also being displayed in The Cube at the gallery until May 2.

More information on Futures is available online.