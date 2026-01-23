Kamloops News

CFCJ anchor, retired after near 50-year career, touts value of local news

Championing local news

Photo: Josh Dawson Bill O'Donovan recently retired from the CFJC newsroom.

Bill O’Donovan says he’s seen plenty of changes through his decades-long journalism career, from new broadcast technology and the rise of social media to newsrooms being met with increased mistrust and skepticism.

But the recently-retired CFJC broadcast anchor says he remains confident there will always be a demand for local news — and professional journalists who tell the stories that matter to their communities.

“I still believe there is a place for young journalists, and I think they need to be out there telling stories,” O’Donovan said.

“No matter what people may read out there, I think we still need to keep putting out the information. Keep telling people, ‘This is what you need to know, these are facts.’ Some people you're never really going to convince. Some will always have certain doubts or certain misgivings — but you just have to keep at it.”

O’Donovan retired from the CJFC news desk earlier this month after a near 50-year career in journalism.

A career in news

Growing up in Williams Lake, O’Donovan came to Kamloops with an interest in pursuing sports broadcasting, studying media and communications at Cariboo College. He graduated in 1976.

O'Donovan said his first jobs covering news and sports in Dawson Creek, Williams Lake and Penticton helped instill in him the value of local news.

“You can watch reports or read newspaper accounts of things that happen elsewhere, and they may cover the odd story that happens in your city — but it's the local people that know the city the best,” O’Donovan said.

He returned to Kamloops in 1979 to take on a sports TV and radio broadcast role at CFJC, then moved to Regina to work for CTV in 1986.

After 15 years, the Tournament Capital was calling. Along with his family, O’Donovan moved back to the city, returning to CFJC in 2001 to anchor and produce the newscast. Since then, he remained a steady presence, delivering the news to Kamloops homes.

Trust is essential

O’Donovan said for him, standout moments through his career involved delivering stories that highlighted human struggles and triumphs. These include a series of CFJC stories following a young Kamloops girl, Ferris Backmeyer, and her family, through her kidney transplant journey.

He said he was hit hard by emotion while covering the death of Canadian curler Sandra Schmirler for CTV.

O’Donovan said he feels “very privileged” to be part of news teams trusted by community members to tell these often personal stories, noting that trust is essential — but seemingly more difficult to earn these days.

“That's one of the toughest things, especially it seems in this day and age where not everybody is trusting the media. We're under a lot of scrutiny,” he said.

“Some of it we've done it to ourselves — but in other cases, it's been overblown. It's not actually fair, because it paints everyone with the same brush. But to do that type of [reporting] work, you have to have their trust.”

O’Donovan said one of the major changes he’s seen through his career is a growing mistrust of news media, and suspicion of factual information coming from experts — something he saw accelerate, to his surprise, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the rise of social media has also introduced new spaces where people can find information. However, his information, which he likened to yard-to-yard chats with a neighbour, isn’t always accurate — and instead, can be a hub for misinformation and disinformation.

“That's why we need young professional journalists,” O’Donovan said. “People who are trained, people who are accountable.”

Optimistic for local news

While O'Donovan won't be behind the CFJC news desk, he will continue to voice the public address for Kamloops Blazers games.

He said he is looking forward to spending more time with family, including his grandchildren, enjoying the day-to-day activities and visiting the news station when he can.

When asked if he had any advice for young journalists, O'Donovan noted there may be less opportunities as newsrooms dwindle, but he encouraged new reporters to keep at it.

“I think it may seem daunting for young people getting into this business, but I truly believe there is a place for them,” he said, adding broadcast companies and local outlets need to keep investing in people.

When asked about his thoughts on the future of local news, O’Donovan said he is optimistic.

“Despite all of the financial difficulties and the crunches, it's necessary. I'm confident, because there is a demand,” he said.

“People — they want to know what's going on in their community. And I can only hope that those who are in charge of media companies will see that importance and recognize that importance. And despite the constraints, they will realize this is what we need.”