Kamloops News

One year of probation for ex-cop who lied about being a police officer to impress woman

Probation for former cop

Photo: KTW file FILE - Kamloops provincial court

A former police officer who lied about still being on the job to impress a woman he met on a dating app has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

Spencer Blundell, 30, was sentenced in Kamloops provincial court on Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of impersonating a police officer.

Court heard Blundell met a woman on a dating app early in 2024. He told her he was a police officer from West Vancouver seconded with the RCMP in Kamloops and Kelowna.

“[The victim] later told police that she felt comfortable becoming involved with someone who was a police officer, and [she] and the accused subsequently engaged in a brief sexual relationship,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

It did not take long for the woman to become suspicious. She eventually phoned police detachments in West Vancouver, Kamloops and Kelowna asking for Blundell.

“She was told that no one by that name worked there,” Varesi said.

“She confronted the accused about this, and he insisted he was a police officer and texted her a photograph of himself in uniform, and also texted a photo of a holstered firearm."

Blundell was once a police officer. He worked as a West Vancouver Police Department constable for about 14 months ending in June of 2023. Prior to that, he spent four years working as a deputy with the BC Sheriff Service.

Defence lawyer David Ferguson said Blundell was attempting to return to work as a deputy sheriff when the offence took place.

“He’s now closed off ever returning to a law enforcement role,” he said.

“But he had a background in law enforcement, so it wasn’t him fabricating this out of thin air — it was more wishful thinking and clinging to that identity.”

Blundell, who has no prior criminal history, was apologetic in court.

“I’m just trying to make right by my mistake and move on in a positive direction,” he said.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Phillips sentenced Blundell to a year of probation, during which time he will be prohibited from holding himself out to be a police officer or sheriff and required to complete 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered to write an apology letter to the victim.

Phillips granted Blundell a conditional discharge, meaning he will not have a criminal record as long as he completes his probation without incident.