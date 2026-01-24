Kamloops News

City of Kamloops plans for second public budget meeting as tax rate lowers to 7.2%

Photo: Michael Potestio More than 100 people were in attendance for a public budget meeting in November 2025.

A second in-person public budget meeting will be held next week for those looking to learn more about the City of Kamloops’ financial plans.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Jan. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said meeting information will outline “significant efforts by city staff and council” to reduce the 2026 property tax requirement, which was projected to be 10.76 per cent in the fall.

“We know the provisional budget report raised a lot of eyebrows,” said Dustin Rutsatz, the city’s planning and procurement manager.

“We are glad to see that many of our early projections were indeed conservative and want to assure residents that we hear them as we continue to consider ways to keep taxes low while investing in our city’s future.”

Kamloops council’s committee of the whole approved nine proposed budget cuts during a meeting Tuesday, bringing the provisional tax rate down to 7.2 per cent. The final budget and tax rate is yet to be adopted by council.

The City of Kamloops said it is looking for resident feedback about these budget cuts, both in person at Monday’s meeting and online.

The Monday event will start with an evening presentation, followed by an open house style event where people will be encouraged to speak one-on-one with council and staff.

This budget meeting will not be live-streamed.

Residents who can’t attend can review the same information that was presented to the committee of the whole, and can submit feedback until Feb. 6 on the City of Kamloops’ Let’s Talk page.

The next budget report will be presented to the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday, Feb. 10.