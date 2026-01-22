Kamloops News

Southbound lanes to close overnight on Coquihalla

Photo: BC Gov Flickr FILE PHOTO: Paving on the Coquihalla Highway in 2021.

Overnight drivers should be prepared for closures if taking the Coquihalla to Hope on Thursday night.

Southbound lanes of Highway 5 will be closed from Jan. 22 at 10 p.m. starting at Exit 286 in Merritt, and are scheduled to reopen Friday morning at 4a.m.

Yellowhead Road and Bridge will be completing a paving job just south of Service Area 14, near the Othello area. During this time, Coldwater Road will be open to local traffic only.

Northbound lanes are remaining open.