Security guard suffers minor injuries after chasing shoplifting suspect who fled Kamloops store with meat, cheese
Kamloops Mounties are asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect who allegedly assaulted a security guard during after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of meat and cheese.
According to police, officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a store in the 300-block of Highway 5 for a report of a theft.
RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the suspect was chased by security after stealing more than $350 worth of meat and cheese, fleeing through a back door.
“The suspect was chased by the security guard to a nearby residential area where she was pushed and subsequently received minor injuries from the altercation,” she said.
Mounties released a photo of the suspect, and they are asking anyone with information about his identity to call police at 250-314-1800.
