Security guard suffers minor injuries after chasing shoplifting suspect who fled Kamloops store with meat, cheese

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP are looking to speak to this man in connection with an alleged incident on Jan. 3 in which a security guard was allegedly assaulted following a theft from a grocery store.

Kamloops Mounties are asking for help identifying a shoplifting suspect who allegedly assaulted a security guard during after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of meat and cheese.

According to police, officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a store in the 300-block of Highway 5 for a report of a theft.

RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said the suspect was chased by security after stealing more than $350 worth of meat and cheese, fleeing through a back door.

“The suspect was chased by the security guard to a nearby residential area where she was pushed and subsequently received minor injuries from the altercation,” she said.

Mounties released a photo of the suspect, and they are asking anyone with information about his identity to call police at 250-314-1800.