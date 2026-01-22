'Heated Rivalry' stars named Olympic torchbearers for Milan Cortina Games

Photo: Bell Media This image released by Crave shows Hudson Williams, left, and Connor Storrie in a scene from Heated Rivalry.

Kamloops' Hudson Williams will be one of the torchbearers carrying the Olympic flame ahead of the Milan Cortina Games, slated to get underway next month in Italy.

Williams and Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie were named torchbearers on Thursday.

Williams plays Shane Hollander and Storrie plays Ilya Rozanov in the Crave-produced show.

Hollander and Rozanov are two of the best hockey players in the world and rivals on the ice who struggle to contain their feelings for each other off it.

There are 16 more days left in the torch's journey to the Olympic opening ceremony on Feb. 6.

Since its debut, Heated Rivalry, the TV adaptation a 2019 novel by Rachel Reid, has dominated social media feeds and inspired a growing fanbase devoted to the queer romance at its centre, becoming one of Crave’s most-watched original series and a fixture on HBO Max’s top 10 shows in the U.S.