Students say NorKam's IB Middle Years Program helps them speak up, think critically

NorKam seeks IB expansion

Photo: Josh Dawson NorKam Secondary Middle Years Program students attending class.

Chatter filled a NorKam Secondary classroom on Wednesday — exactly what teachers in the school’s Middle Years Program want to hear.

For the program's 60 students, the noise is not unusual.

“Older people always like to say, ‘Oh, you children are the future.' Well we can’t necessarily be the future if you don’t give us a voice,” said 14-year-old student Chidera Lawson.

“The MYP helps us find our voices.”

Trevor Pendergast is one of the co-ordinators for NorKam’s International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, which includes the MYP. He said that classroom chatter is what the program’s all about.

Discourse, as well as critical and creative thinking, are major components in how the program differs from a typical B.C. classroom, according to Pendergast.

“We don't just kind of screw off the tops of their heads and give them content to regurgitate,” he said.

Taught ‘not to be a robot’

MYP students are taught the same curriculum as any other student in grades 8 to 10 in B.C. The inaugural cohort at NorKam is currently in Grade 9.

Ninth-grader Brielle Ernst said the program teaches students “not to be a robot" by allowing them to interact more.

“I was always told in regular classes, ‘That’s a great point Brielle, but just listen to what I’m saying,” or, ‘We aren’t doing class discussion right now’ — I’m not sure if you can tell, but I love to talk,” she said.

“I found the MYP was really nice because I actually had the opportunity to talk and it was not only allowed, but encouraged.”

The students said all discussions and assignments will also cover global contexts, including socially and economically. Material will “correlate back to each other” over different units, too

“Say you don’t like biology but you love chemistry, well those interlink because of how you can ask questions,” Lawson explained.

Discussions can lead into ethical territory, covering topics like the trolley problem or the philosophical difference between murder and killing.

MYP student Isla Currie said she thinks the program helps improve study skills, which she said will prepare the students for post-secondary.

“They teach you not only what they need to teach you for the units, but also how to study and absorb all the information needed,” Currie said.

Expansion on horizon

The MYP program is meant to lead into the IB’s academically rigorous university-prep Diploma Program, which has been offered to NorKam grades 11 and 12 students since 2011.

In 2023, the high school became a candidate to expand the program with the addition of MYP accreditation. It's now in the second year of a five-year application process.

Pendergast said the MYP program has so far been “extremely successful” but is limited by the number of qualified teachers available, noting additional training is required.

“We’re working on getting more and more teachers trained, and we’re looking to double the size of the Middle Years Program by next year,” he said.

That’s not just a goal, but a mandate by International Baccalaureate in order to receive accreditation.

Pendergast said the program is currently at capacity. His personal goal is to expand the program in the next five to the extent that NorKam is predominantly teaching MYP students.

“Because I believe in it that much,” he said.

Assessed on improvement

On top of a typical proficiency grade, the MYP students also receive a numerical grade in four categories — knowing and understanding, investigating, communicating and thinking critically.

Program co-ordinator Bryan Uyeda said the benefit is that students and parents can be told exactly where they need to improve, where their strengths lie and offer more specific information on where they are on B.C.’s proficiency scale.

Uyeda said MYP students are assessed on how well they’ve improved by the end of the semester, which he said means students will be more willing to take chances and risks in the classroom.

“I’m not just crunching numbers, ‘Oh you got a real bad score here, your average is going to bring you down,’” he said “We look for where they're going to get to, look for trends – the improvement.”

Student Daniel Cazares said the focus is placed on self-improvement.

“If you got a five out of seven in science at the beginning of the year, if you improve and get a seven after your grade will not be the average between the seven and the five, it will be the seven because it's your growth,” Cazares explained.

The students are already thinking about their futures.

Lawson is eyeing cardiothoracic surgery as a job, Jonathan Kuang is looking into engineering and computer science, Currie is toying with a career in international or criminal law, and Cazares is leaning towards astrophysics.

Ernst said she wants to volunteer with the Red Cross and open her own law practice where she plans on helping women and men escape abuse.

“I know one person can't change the world, but I want to do whatever I can to help,” she said.