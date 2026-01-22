Kamloops News

City of Kamloops looks to review 'stale' pricing models to boost cost recovery, reduce tax

Photo: KTW file FILE - A parking kiosk on Victoria Street in downtown Kamloops.

More information on proposed parking fee increases could be coming soon to council as the City of Kamloops looks to review rates and levies across its departments in a bid to avoid future draws on taxation.

On Tuesday, council’s committee of the whole approved a plan to have staff review the city’s business licence fee structure, development levies and permits, transit fees and parking rates.

Potential changes will be sent to council for debate, and any approved plans won’t affect the 2026 budget or tax rate — but could have an impact in future years.

David Hallinan, the city’s corporate services director, said the city needs to start bringing proposals forward to council to update and modernize “stale” pricing models and cost-recovery structures.

“We're falling behind — and there is a risk that, as we continue to fall behind in our permitting side, the de facto to keep those services functioning becomes taxation — and therefore then we start to have taxation increases in order to support potentially self-funding operations within the city,” Hallinan said.

A staff report prepared for the committee meeting noted city parking rates haven’t changed in more than 10 years, falling significantly behind market rates. While parking services don’t yet require tax money, rising costs are making it difficult for the service to remain financially self-sustaining.

Hallinan said the City of Kamloops has had some conversations with the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association about possible parking cost changes — a request made by the committee when potential rate increases were discussed at a previous meeting.

The KCBIA’s Howie Reimer told Castanet Kamloops in August many businesses were concerned higher parking rates could deter patrons, but others were hoping for stronger enforcement to make sure parking spots are frequently freed up for customers.

The committee also approved a plan to have staff report back on a proposed fee structure for 2027 business licences.

A staff report said the primary purpose of a business licence is to cover all costs related to supporting the business community through a cost-recovery model. These costs include fire inspections and the service agreement with Venture Kamloops, the city’s economic development agency.

“The cost components of business licensing will be reviewed in 2026 to ensure all necessary duties and actions are identified and covered,” the report said.

Reviewing DCC assist factor, transit fees

The City of Kamloops also plans to investigate a decrease in its development cost charge assist factor — the amount of money the municipality agrees to contribute alongside developer fees that help pay for new infrastructure needed as the city grows.

“Water and transportation development cost charge assist factors are currently set at 10 per cent,” the city said.

“Lowering them to 1 per cent would reduce the taxation budget by $350,000 and the water budget by $500,000 based on current rates.”

The city is also considering accelerating the timeline for planned transit fee increases.

Council approved a gradual fare increase this past fall, which will see user fees increase in 2027 and again in 2029.

However, staff said they may suggest moving the 2027 increase to this year, and bumping up the 2029 increase to be implemented in 2027, which would put Kamloops’ transit fares on par with other municipalities.

However, staff noted rate changes have recently been implemented and also coincide with a decline in international student enrolment at Thompson Rivers University.

“The combined effects of higher user fees and declining student numbers, which may also reduce transit ridership, are still unfolding,” the report said.

Reports on possible rate changes will come forward to council at a later date.

The committee on Tuesday also approved budget reductions which whittled down the 2026 property tax rate to a provisional 7.2 per cent.

Budget conversations will continue, with a public budget meeting set for Monday evening at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.