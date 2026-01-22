Kamloops News

Seven years after a mistaken-identity slaying at Kamloops motel, victim’s mother still hopeful for answers

Seven years, still no answers

Photo: KTW file photo Police outside one of two crime scenes the morning of Jan. 23, 2019 when two men were shot and killed outside different hotels in Kamloops.

The mother of a Summerland man killed in a case of mistaken identity remains hopeful his murder will be solved, but Mounties remain tight-lipped about the investigation despite having expressed optimism about it last year.

Friday marks seven years since two men were gunned down outside separate Kamloops hotels. Thirty three-year-old Cody Mathieu was shot to death in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel in Valleyview just before 7 a.m. the morning of Jan. 23, 2019. About an hour and a half later, and some 10 kilometres away, outside the Comfort Inn and Suites in Aberdeen Rex Gill was shot dead as well.

Marie Nobles, Gill’s mother, said her son, who would’ve been 49 in April, said police this week told her there had been no change in getting answers about the murder of her son.

“I always have hope. I have to believe that it will be solved,” Nobles said.

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet Kamloops via email earlier this month “there is nothing to share regarding this inquiry” when asked if there was any new information in the case and if police were any closer to recommending charges against a suspect or suspects.

Mounties last year, however, expressed optimism on pending charges and vowed to issue a media release is any were approved.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley told Castanet Kamloops last year he was “optimistic” police will engage with prosecutors on a charge recommendation in Gill’s case sometime that year.

“We have an active investigation, and we're working very closely with Crown counsel with respect to that investigation," he said.

Mathieu was known to police for his involvement in the drug trade but Mounties were not familiar with Gill.

Nobles said 2025 was tough without her son, noting she had surgery last year and her son was always there for her when she had to go under the knife.

“I didn't have Rex there to cheer me on before surgery, or to cheer me on after surgery and that made the surgery even rougher,” Nobles said.

Despite the lack of answers, Nobles said she remains hopeful the day charges will be laid will come and is just a matter of time, adding she knows investigators have done a lot of work on the file.

“It has been seven long years waiting for answers. There's no change in getting answers. Hopefully, this is a year that all the puzzle pieces fall into place to get closure for Rex,” Nobles said.

Nobles said she wants people to remember that her son was a real person and more than just a name in a headline. She lamented her son has missed many occasions and people in his life that he would have been proud of these past seven years, such as his two sons graduating high school.

“He missed his goddaughter's wedding, missed his other favourite children graduating and growing into fine adults. Many of his friends have had milestones that he would have been there to cheer them on. Rex is missed by so many people,” Nobles said.

"These are things he could've been here for."