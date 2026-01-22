Kamloops News

New Kamloops non-profit aims to improve communication access for non-speaking autistic people through letterboards, community programs

The right to communication

Photo: Spellingway Spellingway Communication Society was officially incorporated as a non-profit in B.C. on Oct. 23, 2025.

A new Kamloops non-profit aims to open communication pathways for autistic people who are non-speaking or have unreliable speech.

Spellingway Communication Society was incorporated as a non-profit in B.C. on Oct. 23. The society said it was founded on the belief that “communication is a human right.”

“Too often, nonspeaking autistic individuals are underestimated or misunderstood,” the society said in the release.

“Spellingway exists to change that narrative — one communicator at a time — by removing barriers, providing resources, and building community around authentic voices.”

Spellingway said it provides a holistic framework for nurturing autonomy, community connection and lifelong advocacy, using evidence-based practices centered on letterboards and communication support.

The society said it provides funding support for families to obtain letterboards and assistance with initial practitioner fees, a safe space for caregivers to share insight and experiences, assistance to pursue certification as a communication regulation practitioner, as well as workshops, events and activities.

It said people can join the society as members or donors.

More information on the society is available online.