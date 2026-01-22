New Kamloops non-profit aims to improve communication access for non-speaking autistic people through letterboards, community programs
The right to communication
A new Kamloops non-profit aims to open communication pathways for autistic people who are non-speaking or have unreliable speech.
Spellingway Communication Society was incorporated as a non-profit in B.C. on Oct. 23. The society said it was founded on the belief that “communication is a human right.”
“Too often, nonspeaking autistic individuals are underestimated or misunderstood,” the society said in the release.
“Spellingway exists to change that narrative — one communicator at a time — by removing barriers, providing resources, and building community around authentic voices.”
Spellingway said it provides a holistic framework for nurturing autonomy, community connection and lifelong advocacy, using evidence-based practices centered on letterboards and communication support.
The society said it provides funding support for families to obtain letterboards and assistance with initial practitioner fees, a safe space for caregivers to share insight and experiences, assistance to pursue certification as a communication regulation practitioner, as well as workshops, events and activities.
It said people can join the society as members or donors.
More information on the society is available online.
More Kamloops News
- Departures lounge launchesKelowna - 7:31 pm
- Poll: 'Middle powers' unite?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Gala benefits meal programSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Be a carnival volunteerVernon - 7:00 pm
- Seeking gently used itemsPenticton - 7:00 pm
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$434,900
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Finn Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate