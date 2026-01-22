Kamloops News

Kamloops municipal lawyer McCabe receives prestigious King’s Counsel designation

Photo: Denise McCabe Denise McCabe, Fulton & Co. partner, has received a King's Counsel designation from the Ministry of the Attorney General.

A Kamloops lawyer known for her work in municipal and privacy law has been named King’s Counsel, one of the top honours a Canadian lawyer can receive.

Denise McCabe, a partner at Fulton and Co., is one of 31 B.C. lawyers who received the prestigious designation last year.

"It's a tremendous honour," McCabe told Castanet Kamloops, adding it was a pleasant surprise to learn she was a recipient.

In a news release, the Ministry of the Attorney General said McCabe, who often represents the City of Kamloops and other municipalities, is a “leading authority in local government and privacy law.”

“McCabe has spent more than 25 years advising municipalities and public bodies on governance, transparency and accountability, with recognized expertise in freedom of information and protection of privacy,” the ministry said.

McCabe is the first female partner in Fulton's 119-year history, and the first woman at Fulton to receive the King's Counsel designation.

McCabe has served as chair of Thompson Rivers University’s law advisory committee and as president of the Elizabeth Fry Society. She co-founded Kamloops’ first women’s professional mentoring group, mentoring "countless lawyers," the ministry release said.

Lawyers nominate their peers to receive the King’s Counsel designation, which recognizes contributions that strengthen the functioning and perception of the legal system. Candidates must be members of the B.C. bar for a minimum of five years.

Nominations are reviewed by an advisory committee, which then makes recommendations to the Attorney General.

At any time, no more than seven per cent of practising B.C. lawyers can hold this designation.