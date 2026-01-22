Kamloops News

Ottawa urged to fix census-boundary issue that puts some Interior ski resorts under foreign buyer ban

Photo: KTW file Homes at Sun Peaks fall within the Kamloops census metropolitan area, making the resort subject to Canada’s foreign-buyer ban — a designation real-estate industry groups say is hurting mountain communities.

The federal foreign-buyer ban is hitting some B.C. ski resorts harder than others, and real estate agents are urging Ottawa to fix what they call an unintended consequence of Canada’s census mapping rules.

The ban on foreign nationals buying homes in Canada has been in effect since 2023, intended to protect the housing market from the effects of international speculation. The law allows for non-Canadians to purchase homes outside communities defined by census boundaries, and under some other exceptions.

Resorts like Whistler and Big White are exempt from the ban, but Sun Peaks, Silverstar and Apex Mountain are not.

The reason is location, location, location. The boundaries are determined by Canada’s census areas and the ban applies if the postal code of a resort falls inside one of those pre-determined areas.

Big White is located just outside Kelowna’s census metropolitan area and Whistler is outside of Vancouver's, so the ban does not apply to those communities.

Seth Scott, director of government relations for the Association of Interior Realtors, said it’s made for an uneven playing field.

“Sun Peaks is essentially being treated the same as Kamloops for the purpose of this foreign-buyers ban and SilverStar is being treated the same as Vernon. But Big White is outside the Kelowna CMA [census metropolitan area], so it doesn’t fall under the ban,” he told Castanet.

“You have this very uneven treatment of communities, and for the most part it’s the Interior that is suffering the adverse consequences.”

The result has erased non-Canadians from the pool of potential purchasers of property in places like Sun Peaks and SilverStar.

“A good portion of the property purchased up there were foreign buyers — people that would come in and stay a few months for a retreat,” Scott said.

When would-be buyers are removed from the market, property values can slide.

“You potentially have more buyers, more interest without the ban,” Scott said. “A piece of property is more coveted.”

Real estate industry associations are calling on the federal government and the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation to carve out exemptions for Sun Peaks, SilverStar, Apex Mountain and other Interior resorts impacted by the ban.

Trevor Hargreaves, vice-president of government relations for the BC Real Estate Association, said the issue is “a matter of fairness and consistency.”

“Including some ski resort areas and excluding others simply by chance really isn’t good policy making,” he said.

"Providing an exemption for all ski communities in BC is a simple fix and the right thing to do."

Scott said it could be an easy fix that makes a big difference in those resort markets.

“If they wave a magic wand and that happens, I think we’ll see more people filling out these communities and more competition for those homes.

"It will bring back some of the economic activity that’s been lost because of the foreign buyers' ban.”

The ban will remain in place until at least next year.