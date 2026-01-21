Search for new top academic official at TRU ends with appointment of Binsted
TRU names new provost
Thompson Rivers University has found its next top academic official.
Dr. Gordon James Binsted was announced Wednesday as the university's new provost and vice-president academic.
“In these times of financial constraint and global tumult, I am deeply committed to leading with candour, collaboration, and care — seeking diverse voices, aligning resources with our shared mission and stewarding excellence with accountability,” he said in a news release.
“Together with our students, faculty, staff and communities, we will nurture transformative learning, advance scholarly impact and uphold a culture where rigorous inquiry and inclusive leadership allow us to reimagine what a university can be.”
Binsted most recently served as deputy provost at York University’s Markham campus in Toronto, where he was responsible for academic planning, faculty recruitment, program development and student experience.
Prior to York, he held several leadership positions at the University of British Columbia. He worked closely with faculty, senators and senior executive teams.
“Gordon brings deep experience in complex university environments, which is so important for the role of chief academic officer,” TRU President Dr. Airini said in the release.
“He understands the role of the provost as both an academic leader and a steward of the institution, and he brings a principled, clear approach to academic planning and decision-making.”
TRU called Binsted a “world-class researcher” whose work has focused on neuroscience, motor behaviour and human performance.
Airini said his background puts him in a strong position to advance "our work as one university, strengthen TRU’s role as a dual-sector research university, support innovation in teaching and research, advance reconciliation and equity, diversity and inclusion, and guide the university through the decisions ahead."
Shannon Wagner, VP of research, served as interim provost as TRU searched for someone to fill the role after Gillian Balfour left the position last May.
