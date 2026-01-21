Kamloops News

Flexible plastics to be collected at monthly Kamloops pop-up events as city works to divert more waste

Recycle plastics at pop-ups

Photo: Pexels Plastic bags and other flexible plastics can be recycled of a series of pop-up events scheduled throughout 2026.

A series of pop-up recycling events has been scheduled throughout the year to give Kamloops residents another place to drop off food wrappers, grocery bags and other flexible plastics.

In a news release, City of Kamloops said the pop-up events will take place on the third Sunday of every month at a different parking lot location around the city.

Flexible plastics include things like the overwrap on paper towel rolls, packaging for chips, pasta and candy, cereal box liners, cheese wrappers, and zipper lock or stand-up pouches.

Before the roll-out of these events, this type of material has only been accepted for recycling at certain depots.

The City of Kamloops said this type of plastic isn’t accepted in curbside recycling carts because they act like paper in the sorting process, and end up contaminating the sorted paper.

The city said flexible plastics can be recycled into new plastics. The collected plastics are sent to Merlin Plastics in Metro Vancouver, which processes the material and sells it to plastic manufacturers and producers.

The pop-up events will kick off this Sunday, Jan. 25, at Valleyview Arena. The next events will be held at Westsyde Centennial Park on Sunday, Feb. 22, and Brocklehurst Arena on Sunday, March 29.

Materials will be collected from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A full list of pop-up locations and dates for 2026 can be found on the City of Kamloops website.

Flexible plastics can also be dropped off for recycling at the Columbia Bottle Depot, Lorne Street Bottle Depot and the Lansdowne Street London Drugs.