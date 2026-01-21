Kamloops News

Archeologist says $80K bill for Kamloops property owner shows need for clearer rules on development when remains found

Ancient finds bring risk

Photo: Summit Earthworks Photos included in a report prepared by an archeologist on behalf of Kamloops property owners show police on scene photographing two skulls that were uncovered last summer by landscapers working on the North Shore. Castanet has obscured the remains.

A longtime archeologist says the province should rethink how it handles the discovery of heritage artifacts after Kamloops property owners were handed an $80,000 bill when ancient remains surfaced during a landscaping job.

A contractor hired to do a small landscaping job at the North Shore property in June discovered two human skulls. In a news release at the time, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc said ancestral remains were located and the property was now considered a sacred site. It was also registered as an archeological site.

The landowners brought in their own archeologist, Gordon Mohs of Summit Earthworks, to assess the property. Mohs’ preliminary assessment determined the remains were likely deposited on the property when sand was imported to the site as fill.

The landowners agreed to have the remains exhumed by Knúcwmens le Sxwixwéytemc Archaeology Services (KSAS), the Tk’emlúps band's archeology department.

A memo from KSAS written after the dig said there could be additional remains located in the area, possibly at greater depths. The memo recommended heritage protection remain in place for the property.

Mohs told Castanet the property is still registered as a heritage site, meaning development can't move forward on the lot without a government approval process being followed.

He said he doesn’t believe the heritage site designation should still be in place.

“There might be a possibility of something left here, but I would say that the probability is very low,” Mohs said.

The province has advised the owners to obtain an inspection permit to assess the property prior to any development, and an archeological impact assessment would provide direction for the site and options for moving forward with a development.

Who’s required to pay?

The lawyer representing the owners said the band gave them an $80,000 bill for work including the repatriation of the remains to Tk’emlúps, a smudging ceremony and site security. They refuse to pay.

According to Mohs, under the Heritage Conservation Act, property owners are typically required to pay the cost for such archeological work if they’re looking to develop a site.

“The whole thing is, if you have an archeological site on your property and you want to develop it, it's going to cost you,” he said.

Mohs said he believes the property owners shouldn't be required to pay the costs of the archeological work. He argued the owners' plans for the lot — garden beds — shouldn't meet the development threshold. The plans have been shelved.

Mohs likened the case to the rebuild in Lytton, where owners have been required to cover archeological costs when attempting to rebuild their homes following a devastating fire that destroyed 90 per cent of the village in 2021.

In that case, the village partnered with the province to launch a grant program to provide community members up to $5,000 to cover eligible archeological costs.

Mohs said there are few avenues to receive compensation if an archeological site is located on your property. One of those is to receive a designation by the lieutenant governor.

“There’s 50,000 archeological sites located in British Columbia, there’s maybe a dozen that have been designated,” he said.

Always a risk

Mohs said he’s done archeological assessments for five decades and documented more than 2,500 sites.

He said it’s common for bones and artifacts to be found in sand and silt, but he’s never encountered a case where archeological remains were found in fill deposits that had been imported from another property.

Lawyer John O’Fee, who teaches real estate transaction law at TRU, said he’s been involved in cases where archeologic remain were found on rural properties.

“There’s just a risk that you point out to your client when they buy the property, and there’s really no way that you can verify it short of even an archeological assessment,” he said, adding the assessment could still miss possible remains.

“People are buying ranches with hundreds, if not over 1,000 acres — you can’t possibly know.”

He hasn’t generally encountered such finds on urban properties.

When asked about the circumstances at the North Shore property, he said there isn’t any “plausible way of verifying any of that for your client before they buy property.”

“It’s just life’s risks, like being struck by lightning,” O’Fee said.

Changes to legislation

The province is working on revisions to the Heritage Conservation Act, with the aim of streamlining more projects while protecting heritage sites.

Mohs said he thinks Victoria is trying to make a one-size-fits-all solution. He said there needs to be more flexibility and dialogue, including who should shoulder the financial burden.

“If development has to occur, then let’s look at it in terms of is this a private property? Should the private property owner have to pay?” he said.

“There's got to be transparency between the First Nations and the fee simple title owners of a property where there's potential conflict with archeology.”

Mohs said he believes greater transparency is also needed around which properties are registered archeological sites. He would like to see such information appear on a property's title.

According to the province’s website, owners can request archeological data, site records and advice for their property free of charge.

Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said Tuesday the situation reinforces the importance of public education, early communication and collaborative work when cultural artifacts or remains are located.

“Although [The Heritage Conservation Act] provides protection of Indigenous ancestral remains, there are other important ethical factors and decision-making processes which require respectful coordination with authorities, local governments, and landowners to ensure remains are treated with dignity and accountability while balancing private property rights and human rights,” she said in a statement.

“This recent discovery has offered yet another opportunity to reassess the current regulatory approach to protecting and managing Indigenous heritage sites on private land, of which TteS is willing to engage in advancing respectful dialogue that incorporates Indigenous perspectives, ethical responsibilities and an understanding of Indigenous values as part of respectful coexistence.”