Kamloops News

Kamloops city council approves budget reductions that cut tax rate by more than 3%

Tax hike trimmed to 7.2%

Photo: KTW File FILE - Kamloops city hall

Budget-slashing moves from delayed firefighter hires to scaled-back mowing helped Kamloops council shave this year’s tax increase down from double digits to 7.2 per cent.

City council’s committee of the whole voted Tuesday to green light a series of cuts.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly said he supported all proposed reductions brought forward by city staff, noting budget cuts had been spread out over multiple departments.

“This is everybody bearing a small, little reduction,” O’Reilly said.

“That’s where I’m comfortable with. Really, it’s not cancelling anything that we’re doing. It’s just reducing a lot of what we’re doing and essentially feathering things in.”

Some staffing deferred

During Tuesday’s meeting, the committee found nearly $1 million in savings by deferring the hire of some firefighters, opting to add five new members this year instead of 10.

These additional firefighters are part of the city’s plan to establish a fully staffed fire hall in Dallas.

Coun. Bill Sarai said it was critical to bolster the city’s firefighting ranks, but noted even with this change, the hiring process will still align nicely with the timeline for the construction of the new fire hall.

Council members also approved a six-month delay in hiring five new police officers, which saved $821,000.

They stopped short of a one-year hiring delay — which would have decreased the budget by $1.6 million and brought the tax rate down to 6.7 per cent — but it’s possible this decision will be revisited by council in a future meeting.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was the lone vote in opposition to these hiring deferrals.

Rethinking maintenance frequency

Additional cost savings were found by reducing the amount of mowing for non-playing field turf, including city cemeteries, and eliminating all maintenance for non-city owned land, including B.C. Ministry of Transportation and transit highway interchanges.

The committee also agreed to switch to a complaint-based response model when it comes to maintaining the city’s laneways and all non-regulatory signage.

Council members also agreed to send a $110,000 bill to the B.C. government for annual maintenance work on the provincially-owned Stuart Wood schoolhouse. While the province owns the building, it hasn't paid for repairs, maintenance or upkeep.

Coun. Margot Middleton expressed her doubts the provincial government would actually pay maintenance costs, while Coun. Dale Bass and Coun. Nancy Bepple were concerned the building and grounds would fall into disrepair if city crews stopped maintaining it.

“It's a community asset at this point, that has many different purposes. We do want to bill the province — but I don't want to be shutting down a playground,” Bepple said.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said the $110,000 could be treated as a receivable — the city would attempt to bill the province, but there’s a risk that this would be turned down and the city would need to absorb the cost.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said this plan was as a simple and “strategic" opportunity.

"This is not going to sink the City of Kamloops if we decide that we're going to bill the province, even if they don't do what is right,” Neustaeter said.

The committee also agreed to pause this year’s additional taxation contribution to the Community Climate Action Plan fund, a move opposed by Bass and Bepple. There will still be $1.54 million added to the fund, but it won’t benefit from an additional $567,000 budgeted increase through taxation.

Further changes to the tax rate and annual budget are expected in the weeks to come, before the final financial plan is adopted by council in February or March.

An in-person public budget meeting has been scheduled for Monday, Jan. 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.