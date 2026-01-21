Kamloops News

New tools worth $16K gifted to TRU trades students through long-running CHBA-CI partnership

Getting the tools of the trade

Photo: Michael Potestio Connor Barrett (white hat) is all smiles as he checks out the new packout storage unit he received as a gift from the CHBA. The 23-year-old trades student said receiving the gift felt like Christmas morning.

More than a dozen Thompson Rivers University trades students have received a major boost to their training — $16,000 worth of new tools to help launch their careers.

Some $16,000 worth of donated Milwaukee brand tools were handed out to TRU carpentry students courtesy of the Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Interior last week. CHBA-CI gave 16 students a $1,000 budget to purchase tools they wanted as a thank you for helping to build the Y Dream Home.

A beaming Connor Barrett, 23, said he ordered a circular saw drill and a Milwaukee packout storage system to hold his tools all together. Classmate Nicholas Vriscoe, 28, said he received an impact drill, standard drill, a couple sets of drill bits and a circulating saw.

“I'm pretty excited about it,” Barrett said. “I think it's nice that TRU's able to kind of give back to the people who go through the program and help them get started with at least the basic tools they need.”

Vriscoe said he has all he needs now and was grateful the CHBA-CI gave them the funds to help them obtain tools they need to start their careers.

“I'm really excited to get these tools,” Vriscoe said.

Barrett said he hopes to have his own carpentry business one day, while Vriscoe said he’d like to move into residential construction after he's completed his schooling.

Vriscoe said the purchase will give him a leg up, noting as a student he would have struggled to buy these items on his own.

'We need good trades'

Paul Douglas, project manager for this year's training home, said the gift is a nice perk that “gets them off and running with some basic tools” and makes the career easier on their pocketbooks.

“Beyond tools that you would use on a job site, I think it's also those weekend projects. These kids that are still doing stuff around the house, now they have some of these tools to be able to work on some skills outside of work and just kind of leapfrog ahead,” Douglas said.

Rose Choy, CHBA-CI executive officer said her organization has done this initiative for a few years now and it’s meant to encourage trades students to continue pursuing their careers.

“We need good trades, and they need good tools to move up,” Choy said.

The gift has not been done annually, and depends on the CHBA’s budget, Choy noted.

She said the excitement on students’ faces receiving these gifts is amazing to see.

“When you see them get these tools, and then they look forward to staying in the trades and being a carpenter,” Choy said. “We are producing better trades through all this, It’s full circle.”

The Canadian Home Builders' Association Central Interior has given more than $80,000 to Thompson Rivers University for its trades programming.

CHBA-CI and TRU partner each year on the Y Dream Home Training House program. The partnership between the two parties goes back 36 years.