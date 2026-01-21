Kamloops News

Kamloops to host bridal expo on Saturday

Bridal expo this weekend

Photo: Contributed

Kamloops’ grooms and brides-to-be are invited to check out this year’s Bridal Expo at the Coast Kamloops Hotel & Conference Centre next Saturday.

The Jan. 31 event will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. It will include an assortment of vendors offering wedding cakes, DJ entertainment, floral designs and decor ideas, dresses to try on, bachelorette and bachelor party options, transportation ideas, catering samples and a cash bar.

There will also be a grand prize giveaway for a lucky bride and groom.

“Get ready to be inspired and find everything you need for your dream wedding. Explore a wide range of vendors, services and trends to help you plan your dream wedding,” reads a press release from expo organizer twelvefifty.

Tickets to the event are $25. All soon-to-be brides who purchase a ticket will be given a ballot upon entry for a chance to win the grand prize.

The winner will receive a catering and venue prize from twelvefifty, as well as additional wedding services provided by some of the other expo vendors.

The prize will be valid until end of 2027 and will only be valid to the ballot holder, the release noted.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.