Casimir urges respect, dialogue after ancestral remains lead to $80K bill for Kamloops property owner

Band urges dignity, respect

Photo: Summit Earthworks Photos included in a report prepared by an archeologist on behalf of Kamloops property owners show police on scene photographing two skulls that were uncovered last summer by landscapers working on the North Shore. Castanet has obscured the remains.

UPDATE: 2:59 p.m.

The chief of Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc says any discovery of ancestral remains must be handled with dignity and respect, responding to headlines across B.C. about a Kamloops property owner facing an $80,000 archaeology bill after prehistoric skulls were unearthed by landscapers last year.

"For Tḱemlúps te Secwépemc, the discovery of ancestral remains is not a matter of property or debate, rather it is a matter of responsibility,” Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said in the statement.

“These are our relatives, and our laws and cultural protocols obligate us to care for them with dignity and respect.”

Casimir said the situation reinforces the importance of public education, early communication and collaborative work when cultural artifacts or remains are located.

“This recent discovery has offered yet another opportunity to reassess the current regulatory approach to protecting and managing Indigenous heritage sites on private land, of which TteS is willing to engage in advancing respectful dialogue that incorporates Indigenous perspectives, ethical responsibilities and an understanding of Indigenous values as part of respectful coexistence,” she said in the statement.

Castanet is attempting to speak with Casimir for further comment.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

The owners of a Kamloops property could be on the hook for an $80,000 archeology bill after landscapers unearthed ancient Indigenous remains last year.

It happened in June on a vacant lot on a residential street in North Kamloops, where a contractor was hired to do a small landscaping job. Castanet has agreed not to identify the property owners or the location.

“Within two scoops, they hit two skulls,” said Christine Elliott, a lawyer representing the owners.

Elliott said police and the BC Coroners Service were contacted. It did not take long for investigators to determine the remains were prehistoric.

In a news release on June 13, Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc said ancestral remains were located at an unidentified North Shore address the previous day. The statement said the property was "now considered a sacred site," protected under the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the B.C. Heritage Conservation Act.

“Cultural heritage is an important value for TteS and we have a responsibility to ensure that our TteS cultural and traditional practices are being respected,” Tk’emlúps Kúkpi7 Rosanne Casimir said at the time. “Our people have been here since time immemorial and travelled extensively throughout Secwepemcúl̓ecw.”

The band asserted “inherent jurisdiction regarding the site in co-operation with the current land owner” in a subsequent filing with the BC Archaeology Branch.

Archeologist disagrees

Elliott told Castanet the owners “categorically reject” any claims the property is a sacred site or under the jurisdiction of the band.

They brought in their own archeology firm to assess the property, and the findings are at odds with what the band determined.

“It is my opinion that these designations are not appropriate and require further discussion,” archeologist Gordon Mohs wrote in a preliminary report dated Sept. 17.

Mohs determined the remains had likely been unearthed elsewhere and dumped inadvertently on the property.

“My professional assessment, based on the preliminary field inspection I conducted, is that the archeological deposits identified at [the property], notably two human skulls and associated osteological remains, were contained within sand fill deposits imported and deposited on [the property],” he wrote.

He said the sand fill material contained debris like concrete fragments, bricks and plastic piping. He said “no archeological remains were noted” during his assessment.

The lot has been empty for more than 20 years, but that was not always the case. Archival City of Kamloops aerial images show a house was built on the property sometime prior to 1969 and demolished before 2004.

Owners told to pay up

Security was on site 24/7 between the discovery in June and early October, when an 11-day excavation wrapped up. The recovery work was undertaken by Knúcwmens le Sxwixwéytemc Archaeology Services (KSAS), the Tk’emlúps archeology department, under an agreement between the band and the property owners.

According to a memo sent to the owners after the dig, archeologists found additional ancestral remains and cultural belongings while on site.

“KSAS cannot confirm that there are no additional remains located in the areas and at greater depths,” the memo reads. “As such, KSAS is recommending that the heritage protection under the Heritage Conservation Act remain in place for the areas not excavated.”

Elliott said the band gave the owners an $80,000 bill for work including the repatriation of the remains to Tk’emlúps, a smudging ceremony and site security. They refuse to pay.

“When I read the Heritage Conservation Act, I could not see that anything my client was doing triggered any of the cost provisions,” she said.

The band did not make Casimir available to Castanet on Monday.

Complaint investigated

Elliott said she was contacted by the Natural Resource Officers Service (NROS) sometime after the excavation. She said she learned an officer was investigating a complaint made about Mohs.

“We still don't know what the nature was of the complaint that was made, we don't know who made it, we don't know what about,” she said.

In a statement sent in response to a query from Castanet, Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar confirmed natural resource officers are investigating — but he did not elaborate.

Parmar said he couldn’t comment on the investigation until it concludes because “details and timelines are fluid.” He said ministry officials have been in communication with the parties involved since the summer.

“It is important to note that at this time, no extensive archeological work has been completed at the location other than a preliminary field reconnaissance survey, which doesn't provide conclusive evidence as to the extent of the archeological site,” the statement reads.

Elliott said nothing was done to the site aside from Mohs’ inspection, which she described as a “walkover.”

Plans for site in limbo

Calling the case “complex,” Parmar said he sympathizes with the property owners. He said they have been advised by the ministry to obtain an inspection permit to assess the property prior to any development on the lot.

He said an archeological impact assessment would provide direction for the site and options for moving forward with a proposed development.

Elliott said the owners were planning to turn the site into a community garden, but those plans have been shelved. She said the next step for them will likely be to seek a more detailed archeological report.

“Do you claim it’s a heritage site because some bones showed up on your property from some unknown fill site? That’s a hard sell for me — it’s apparently not a hard sell for Tk’emlúps,” Elliott said.

“[The property owners] want everyone to know that this is something that could happen to anyone, anywhere.”

Elliott said the province maintains a database of archeological sites, called Remote Access to Archeological Data, but it can only be accessed by First Nations and registered archeologists.

She said she would no longer look at land for a client until she’s had an archeologist inspect the database.

“There are really two threads here — one is, you better inform yourself before you buy land in the province,” she said.

"Two is, even if you do, you may still step in it."