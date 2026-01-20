Kamloops News

Kamloops-area population slides in 2025 as international migration falls off cliff: StatCan

Data shows population dip

Photo: KTW file FILE - Downtown Kamloops with a light dusting of snow.

The population of the Kamloops area dipped slightly last year, ending several years of growth as international migration slowed sharply, Statistics Canada data shows.

According to the national statistical agency, as of July 1, 2025, there were 127,198 people living in the Kamloops census metropolitan area, a large region stretching from west of Kamloops Lake to Adams Lake.

That represents a 0.2 per cent population decrease from July 1, 2024 — 259 fewer people.

The dip stands out after years of strong population growth. Statistics Canada shows the Kamloops census metropolitan area grew by 3,000 people between 2021 and 2022, and saw a similar amount of growth from 2022 to 2023. The population was estimated to have grown by another 2,100 people from 2023 to 2024.

“This decrease may be due to less immigrants born outside of Canada choosing Kamloops as a port of entry to live and work,” Carlos Teixeira, a UBC professor specializing in social geography and migration, said in an email to Castanet.

He said some may now be moving to other provinces for economic reasons like better-paying jobs.

Few newcomers

Between July 2024 and July 2025, Statistics Canada estimates a net 120 people moved to the Kamloops region from outside the country.

That's a paltry figure compared to the two previous years, which saw enough new immigrants to fill Sandman Centre — about 2,600 arriving in 2023-24 and approximately 3,000 in 2022-23, according to the federal agency's data.

Statistics Canada also estimates population increases and decreases due to people moving in and out of province, within other B.C. cities, and from births and deaths.

Last year, government estimates show the population declined by about 357 people as deaths outnumbered births, consistent with data from past years.

The Kamloops region lost 330 people due to out-of-province moves from 2024 to 2025, but gained a near-equal amount of residents moving in from other areas in B.C.

City not worried

The City of Kamloops’ development division says it keeps an eye on annual population statistics, but favours a longer-term outlook for city planning.

Stephen Bentley, the city’s community planning manager, said he isn’t concerned about a slight short-term decrease in estimated population size.

In an email to Castanet Kamloops, Bentley said if the decrease is largely related to a decline in international students, it shouldn’t impact the city’s housing targets or construction — but it might help rent prices.

In September 2025, Thompson Rivers University estimated its international enrolment was down about 26 per cent, with 1,132 fewer students attending classes than the previous year. Some businesses reported having challenges filling positions as a result, and the decline is expected to have a softening effect on the rental market.

Bentley said the City of Kamloops will continue to monitor population data to ensure its projections are on track. He said he’s curious to see the outcome of Statistics Canada’s upcoming 2026 census — which will include actual population numbers and data analysis as opposed to year-over-year estimates.

In 2021, Statistics Canada identified the Kamloops region as one of the top five fastest-growing census metropolitan areas in the country, ranked third in B.C.

From 2016 to 2021, the Kamloops census metropolitan area saw a 10 per cent population increase, growing from 103,800 to about 114,140 people.

According to Statistics Canada data, Kamloops had a population of 97,902 people in 2021, up from 90,280 in 2016 — a change of 8.4 per cent.