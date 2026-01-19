Kamloops News

Lillooet newspaper pauses publication after hackers cripple computer systems

Historic paper pushes pause

Photo: Contributed The Bridge River Lillooet News was founded in 1934 by B.C. newspaper pioneer Ma Murray and her husband, George. She ran it until her death in 1982.

Production of a historic newspaper in Lillooet has been paused after hackers crippled the paper’s computer systems, according to its publisher.

Last week’s edition of the Bridge River Lillooet News included a single-page insert with the heading Notice to Readers and Advertisers.

“Regretfully, it will be necessary to pause publication of the Bridge River Lillooet News for several weeks while a series of technical issues is attended to,” publisher Dennis Stranack said in the note.

“A malware or other hacking incident late last year has triggered cascading system failures and it’s simply no longer possible to find workarounds while subsequently trying to fix these problems and continue to publish a newspaper every week.”

Reached by Castanet on Monday, Stranack said an attack in November by hackers crippled the newspaper’s computers, impacting production, circulation and accounting.

“To somebody that’s more technologically able, it might not be a huge thing,” he said. “But I was in a position where I’m basically doing this by myself at this point."

The Bridge River Lillooet News typically publishes once a week, on Thursdays, with a two-week shutdown each summer. That has become more sporadic of late, with multiple issues missed in December.

Stranack said he’s hoping to be publishing again in about three weeks.

“It’s been tough and I’m working on it,” he said.

It was sold to Stranack and a partner in the summer of 2020 by Glacier Media, Castanet’s parent company.