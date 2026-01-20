Kamloops News

Kamloops shelters open extra beds as emergency weather response activated ahead of overnight lows near -9 C this week

Photo: KTW file photo A person pushes a buggy full of items in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops shelters have again opened their doors to vulnerable people trying to keep warm, with temperatures expected to plunge to -9 C overnight later this week.

Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops activated its emergency weather response over the weekend due to the forecast weather conditions.

Additional shelter spaces will be opened in Emerald Centre and Rosethorn House in downtown Kamloops and Merit Place in Sahali until the alert is cancelled.

Environment Canada is predicting lows of -7 C including wind chill over Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to -4 C over Tuesday night, -6 C over Wednesday night, and -9C overnight from Thursday to Saturday.