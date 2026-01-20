Kamloops News
Kamloops shelters open extra beds as emergency weather response activated ahead of overnight lows near -9 C this week
Shelters open as cold sets in
Photo: KTW file photo
A person pushes a buggy full of items in downtown Kamloops.
Kamloops shelters have again opened their doors to vulnerable people trying to keep warm, with temperatures expected to plunge to -9 C overnight later this week.
Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops activated its emergency weather response over the weekend due to the forecast weather conditions.
Additional shelter spaces will be opened in Emerald Centre and Rosethorn House in downtown Kamloops and Merit Place in Sahali until the alert is cancelled.
Environment Canada is predicting lows of -7 C including wind chill over Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Overnight temperatures are expected to dip to -4 C over Tuesday night, -6 C over Wednesday night, and -9C overnight from Thursday to Saturday.
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Zootropolis 2 rakes it inEntertainment - 6:19 pm
- Kate Hudson ditched BotoxEntertainment - 6:03 pm
- Lion King co-director diesEntertainment - 6:03 pm
- O'Leary a Bond villain?Entertainment - 6:03 pm
- Valentino dies at 93Entertainment - 6:02 pm
Real Estate
1420 BRENTWOOD
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,000
more details
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$869,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Violet (and Veruca) Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net