TRU students work to expand discount program as union seeks new deals with Kamloops-area businesses

Students seek better deals

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Thompson Rivers University's member's service desk on campus.

Faced with rising costs, students at Thompson Rivers University are working to expand a discount program offering deals at local businesses.

The Deals Discount Program is run by the TRU Students' Union in partnership with the B.C. Federation of Students, which includes 14 other students’ unions across the province, who work to solicit discounts from businesses in an effort to make life more affordable for students.

“The program has existed for a while, but we didn’t really have a big uptake in terms of it,” TRUSU executive director Nathan Lane said.

“We hadn’t maybe made the investment we should have, just in terms of reaching out to businesses.”

The students got to work in the fall semester to find local businesses to join in on the program. They plan to launch the revamped deals to students sometime this month.

Lane said it has been a challenge previously to invest enough time to secure deals for discounts, with work happening on and off throughout the year. New staff at TRUSU have taken up the program, with the goal of lining up “marquee discounts.”

“Sort of time-specific or date range or sort of marquee, like 50 per cent off of X for the first 100 people,” Lane explained.

“We think that will hopefully increase the usage of businesses that want to be in the program, but also students that find the discount valuable.”

More information is available on TRUSU’s website for students and local businesses interested in joining the program.