TRU pauses assessments of low-enrolled programs as ministry conducts sector-wide review

Photo: Castanet File - A banner outside the Ken Lepin Science and Health Sciences building on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

Thompson Rivers University’s review of its low-enrolled programs has been put on ice, as it waits to hear what may come of a provincewide review of the post-secondary sector.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner announced an independent review of the sustainability of B.C.’s post-secondary system last November. A final report with recommendations is expected by March 15.

The review is intended to stabilize the sector through “unprecedented” financial challenges that have caused a number of institutions to cut staff and slash millions from their budgets, including at TRU.

Reviews of low-enrolled credentials were underway last semester and TRU was estimating 40 to 50 of those could eventually be cut, but president Dr. Airini told Castanet they’ve now been put on pause while the ministry’s review is underway.

“Because of the bigger context, it seems prudent to wait until we know more and then we’ll be able to move through the two processes,” she said.

The university is taking a two-phased approach to becoming financially sustainable. The first is to reduce its budget to “live within our means” while also making strategic investments, and the second is to “grow our means.”

Airini said the university is staying vigilant through those processes and isn’t relaxing its budget-righting efforts during the review, despite a positive change to its budget forecast that’s put it back into an expected surplus position by the end of the fiscal year.

“We’re moving forward according to the planning that we had in place there,” she said.

“We've had to adapt to the changes in policy at the federal level, if there are more changes ahead then we will adapt accordingly and as a university we will keep moving forward.”

Process so far

TRU is one of six universities that is liaising with the sector review through the Research Universities Council of B.C. (RUCBC).

In December the council met with Don Avison, the man leading the review. Each university had the chance to discuss 10 questions Avison has posed, which cover governance and operational structure, program delivery improvements and revenue growth.

Airini said she, and other members of RUCBC, had a chance to meet with Avison one-on-one as well.

TRU Students’ Union executive director Nathan Lane said individual submissions to Avison by students’ unions were due on Jan. 13. They were asked to respond to the same 10 questions.

Lane said it’ll be up to Avison to decide if he’d like to hear more from the students’ unions, and he plans on following up with Avison to further discuss TRUSU’s submission.

“It’s definitely not a conversation at this point, it’s a submission and we may never hear anything again until the report is completed,” he said.

What are stakeholders saying?

The review’s terms of reference state it will identify opportunities to adjust or improve revenue and consolidate institutions and their functions, reducing program duplication across schools and review tuition policies.

Airini said the research universities haven’t been asked to make an individual submission to Avison, but TRU is “looking closely at doing that.”

“We do have a special message to communicate about the the possibilities of dual-sector research universities for the sector overall, unifying vocational and Higher Education, it's a very good position for post secondaries to be in when we're looking at how we can lift the economic performance of the province,” she said.

Among the points in TRUSU’s 16-page submission, it argues against removing a 2 per cent cap on domestic tuition increases — a decision that appears to be on the table in the review, which some groups in the post-secondary sector have raised concerns about.

Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills Jessie Sunner told Castanet the province doesn’t have cash available to inject into the system and she vowed to keep post-secondary education affordable, calling that the “No. 1 priority” of the review.

TRUSU also argued institutions will need to become more collaborative to reduce programming overlap and competition, further service sharing and improve interconnectedness if institutions are consolidated, among other points in its submission.

Optimism about review

Lane said he believes institutions and student organizations are participating in the ministry’s review genuinely, and so is Avison. But he said it also appeared that way during a previous funding formula review started by the ministry that was never completed.

“Whether or not that’s going to result in a report or a direction moving forward that is successful, I think it’s honestly too early to tell,” he said.

Airini said she welcomes the review, which she believes is focused on supporting students and communities and will strengthen the post-secondary sector in B.C.

She confirmed she had heard rumours the review may potentially be delayed past its current March 15 deadline, but the ministry has not confirmed that.

“Having something come out in spring would be ideal, and we would be connecting really closely with it and seeing what advice we could provide,” Airini said.

“It would be reasonable to think that the any changes that did actually take effect would be in 2027.”