Kamloops News

Iranians in Kamloops hold protest to show solidarity, raise awareness amid deadly crackdown

Iran 'will not be silenced'

Photo: Josh Dawson Event organizer Ali Alizadeh was one of a handful of people that spoke to the crowd at the protest Saturday afternoon.

Many from the Iranian community in Kamloops struggled to hold back tears — some unsuccessfully — at a protest over the weekend that sought to show solidarity and make their collective voice heard.

Dozens of people packed into the lecture hall inside the Students’ Union Building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University Saturday afternoon, many holding signs and flags.

During one particularly poignant moment, tears flowed freely for many that gathered as a video played showing the faces of those killed in their homeland.

Nationwide protests began in Iran late last month over the country’s crumbling economy and the collapse of its currency, as the country is squeezed by international sanctions levied in part over its nuclear program.

The protests have grown into a challenge of Iran’s theocracy, and a violent crackdown by the ruling regime has killed thousands, according to unofficial estimates.

Expats living abroad, including in Kamloops, have had difficulties contacting loved ones due to internet outages in Iran.

Ali Alizadeh helped organize Saturday’s protest and was one of a handful of people that spoke to the crowd.

“We are physically here, but our hearts, our minds, our thoughts, our emotions, every one of us, we are literally in Iran,” he told Castanet.

Amid the internet blackout, Alizadeh said the local Iranian community came together to act as the voice for those killed in their homeland. He said many Kamloops residents he’s spoken to aren’t aware of the events playing out in Iran.

“They’re not indifferent, they have no idea what is happening there,” he said.

“We are going to gather to make sure that at least we can be their voice, at least we can make other people aware of what is happening.”

Kwantlen Polytechnic University sociology professor Sara Naderinajafabadi spoke virtually to Saturday’s crowd, saying the death toll in Iran is “unprecedented.”

She said the totalitarian and suppressive nature of the ruling regime is rooted in the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which she said "warned against tyranny and dictatorship" but only replaced "one dictator with another."

She told the crowd Iran’s resilience as a nation is due to its “irreducible diversity” and said a democratic Iran isn’t possible without its citizens embracing their differences.

Alizadeh said he’s working to gather the necessary permits to hold future protests, possibly again on TRU’s campus or in front of city hall.

“Our message to the international community is clear, stand with the people of Iran, not with those who repress them,” he said, speaking to the crowd.

“To the people of Iran, we say, 'You are not alone, your voices are heard and the course of history is changing because of your courage.' Iran is not merely a country, Iran is a living nation and this nation will not be silenced.”