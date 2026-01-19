Kamloops News

New multimedia exhibit at Kamloops Art Gallery repurposes old items for displau

New exhibits at art gallery

Photo: Bree Apperley / Kamloops Art Gallery Kelowna-based artist Bree Apperley uses photos and repurposed common items in her new exhibition Slug Eggs.

A new multimedia exhibition at the Kamloops Art Gallery has taken what is old and made it new again.

The exhibition, titled Slug Eggs by Kelowna-based artist Bree Apperley, is being displayed in The Cube at the gallery until May 2.

“Apperley explores the impact of technology on our society, feminine expression in a capitalist system, and what she sees as the compromised nature of modern life,” a news release from the KAG reads.

“Fueled by observations of a rapidly changing world, Slug Eggs presents an array of materials and approaches in dialogue with what the artist terms ‘the torturous inanity of house-flipping grey paint and cyber trucks.’”

The exhibit repurposes common objects and photographs and, coupled with handmade items, are used to form wall hangings and sculptures that “mash up opposing means of production.”

The KAG said the unexpected combination of materials creates new meaning and asks viewers to consider the objects beyond their intended function.

An opening reception for the KAG’s winter exhibits will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 31. A second exhibition, titled Futures by artist Rajni Perera, will open the same day.

More information on Slug Eggs is available online.