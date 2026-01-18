Kamloops News

Grief, anxiety loom over vigil honouring Kamloops man found slain in his home

'Unsafe, anxious, isolated'

Photo: Alexa Liptak These photos of Muhammad "Ash" Zafar were set up at a candlelight vigil held in his honour on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, in Riverside Park.

Dozens of people gathered on Saturday night in Riverside Park to honour the life of a Kamloops man whose death earlier this month has shaken the city’s queer community.

Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found dead in his townhouse on Dalgleish Drive in the West End on Jan. 5. Investigators believe he was the victim of foul play, and they are working to identify his killer.

Police initially described it as an isolated incident and said the public was not at risk, then reversed course days later and urged caution to those on dating apps — especially men seeking men.

Saturday's vigil was organized by Zafar’s friends and colleagues, with support from local community advocates. Organizers said the goal was to honour his life and create a space for healing, while also bringing together friends, coworkers and members of the Kamloops queer community, which has been on high alert of late.

“The circumstances of this being a murder are really traumatic and really scary for all of Kamloops, but especially for the queer community,” Jesse Ritcey told Castanet Kamloops.

“There’s definitely a lot of anxiety around that.”

Killer is out there

Zafar’s death has many in the city’s queer community feeling on edge.

Alix Dolson, executive director of the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, said the lack of information in the case is concerning.

“There is someone in the community who did this harm and, as far as we understand, they have not been identified or are in custody,” Dolson said.

“That means there’s a risk, and that’s scary for people, particularly those engaging in online dating and the queer community as a whole.”

Friends of Zafar spoke at the vigil, offering the community a glimpse into the inclusive and kind person he was.

“The comments that have been made in the news that he was nice do not capture one-millionth of who he was,” said Myles Savoie, a close friend and former coworker.

“Ash was a beautiful soul who did not know the word stranger.”

Savoie described Zafar as someone who lived for connection, inclusion and a love of cooking.

After moving to Kamloops last year, he quickly made the city his home and turned his own living space into a gathering place. Savoie said Zafar's passion was hosting his friends for home-cooked meals and chai tea.

“He lived for inclusion, for openness and for friendship,” he said.

“Ash made me want to do more to support and include those who do not always have the societal acceptance to love who they were born to love.”

Connecting with support

Savoie said that Zafar’s death has left a sizable void in the lives of all his loved ones and the community.

“Ash’s presence was always a present, and now his presence has become an absence,” he said, “but the way he lived, with kindness, openness and generosity, is something many say they will carry forward.”

Throughout the evening, attendees stood together quietly, some embracing, others wiping away tears as candles flickered in the growing darkness. Organizers said the vigil was also intended to connect people with resources and support.

Dolson said her organization wanted to be involved because the case appears to involve dating violence. She wanted to ensure members of the community know support is available if they need it.

“This kind of harm can leave people feeling unsafe, anxious and isolated,” she said. “We want people to know they don’t have to navigate that alone.”

Dolson added that the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre offers confidential support services for anyone affected by violence, grief or fear following traumatic events, and encouraged those struggling to reach out for help.

The investigation continues

Kamloops Mounties continue to investigate Zafar’s death.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who had contact with him between the evening of Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said investigators are looking for any information about anything unusual over that weekend.

“We are also appealing to anyone who noticed unusual behaviour in someone they know, such as unexplained injuries, sudden changes in routine, cancelled plans or conduct that seemed out of character, as well as residents or visitors who observed suspicious activity in the Dalgleish Drive or West End area during that timeframe,” he said.

“Seemingly small details often produce significant outcomes. If something stood out to you, even for a moment, we need you to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Zafar’s death can call police at 250-828-3000.