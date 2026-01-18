Edmonstone’s 26-save shutout leads Blazers to 3-0 win over Wild
Blazers blank Wenatchee
Logan Edmonstone was perfect on 26 shots on Saturday, backstopping the Kamloops Blazers to a 3-0 win over the Wenatchee Wild.
Owen Cooper, Josh Evaschesen and Ty Bonkowski scored for the Blazers.
Cooper opened the scoring early in the first period, and it stayed 1-0 until Evaschesen scored four minutes into the third. Bonkowski scored an empty-netter late to make it 3-0.
Wenatchee goalie Cal Conway made 25 saves on 27 Kamloops shots.
Announced attendance at Sandman Centre was 4,103.
With the win, Kamloops improves to 19-14-5-4 on the season, good for fifth place in the WHL’s B.C. Division.
The Blazers will hit the road next weekend for a three-game swing south of the border — in Wenatchee on Friday, at the Spokane Chiefs on Saturday and in Kennewick, Wash., on Sunday afternoon to take on the Tri-City Americans.
Their next home game will be Wednesday, Jan. 28, when the Red Deer Rebels visit Sandman Centre.
