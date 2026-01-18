Kamloops News

Hundreds pack Kamloops' Riverside Park to enjoy new outdoor rink during grand opening

Crowds descend on park ice

The new rink boasts a curved pathway of ice set under strings of lights, and is equipped with benches, fire pits and music. It’s drawn steady crowds since opening earlier this month.

Kamloops local Lorraine Corrigan told Castanet she hadn’t seen the park that busy since Canada Day festivities last summer. She said the rink was “awesome.”

“Every age is out here trying to skate, having a good time. Kids are all out here, not sitting at home on their tablets, outdoors — it's wonderful,” she said.,

Saturday was the third time Kristian Tengum and his daughter Lexi had come out to the park to ice skate since the facility opened to the public on Jan. 7.

“I think it’s a good thing because it kind of gets you out of the house a little bit when everyone’s kind of land-locked and trapped indoors,” Tengum said.

“It’s really hard to find good places to skate,” added Lexi, who’s currently learning. “It’s more trustworthy than a lake.”

Ian Paluck said he’ll likely come out to Riverside Park to lace up again, noting he’s interested in checking out the facility in the evening.

“The ice is better than I thought it's gonna be for like an outdoor rink and I didn't expect them to have a Zamboni — a lot of thought went into this, and I think it was executed well,” Paluck said.

Kamloops sporting goods stores have been kept busy since the outdoor rink opened, having reported a surge in skate sales and sharpening requests.

The City of Kamloops, in partnership with Tourism Kamloops, is looking to add rinkside skate rentals in the future, potentially in time for the next winter season.

‘This space is for you’

James Gordon of the Kamloops Outdoor Skating Association told Saturday’s crowd the association’s founders took their idea for a centrally located, artificially cooled outdoor rink to the city a decade ago.

He said the group believed “it would help make Kamloops a better community” by injecting life into the park in the winter and improving residents’ physical and mental health.

“It is truly world class, I’ve heard nothing but glowing comments from a huge cross section of Kamloopsians since it opened on how great it is,” Gordon said.

Acting Tk’emlúps te Secwépmc Kukpi7 Nikki Fraser congratulated the city, calling the new rink an “amazing gem that we have in the heart of our community.”

“It’s amazing to see Riverside Park filled in January, usually this is a very quiet place,” Fraser said.

Coun. Kelly Hall, deputy mayor for the month, said council first approved the project in 2023 because it heard from residents more year-round community gathering places were needed.

The cost of the project was covered by a grant from the province’s Growing Communities Fund.

“This project helps strengthen community connections, support healthy living and makes Kamloops an even better place to live, work and raise families,” he said.

“This space is for you, families, friends, neighbours and visitors of all ages.”