Curler's Corner: Flawless slide, formidable throw hallmarks of local curling great Rob Kuroyama

'One of the purest throwers'

Photo: Randy Nelson Rob Kuroyama is one of Kamloops' great curlers, Randy Nelson writes.

Curler's Corner is a column written by the Kamloops Curling Club's Randy Nelson. Published each Monday morning for the next five weeks, this column will highlight moments of Tournament Capital curling history and noteworthy athletes from over the decades.

Rob Kuroyama was one of purest throwers in the sport of curling. He had a flawless slide, incredible drive to succeed, superior shot maker and one of best demeanors of any curler, yet left the game far before his talent faded.

Rob was born and raised in Kamloops on the North Shore. He was asked by a classmate in grade 8 (in 1971) to try curling. Rob enjoyed many sports and was playing hockey at the time. His small stature helped settle the decision to try curling, and he found he absolutely loved the game.

He played with his high school and also played in the Nisei League (Japanese curling League still in place today on Sundays). One of his dad's friends helped him learn to slide. Sliding had been a recent development of the sport, and Rob perfected it better than most in the game today.

Rob played lead for the first year in high school before skipping his own team in 1972. For the next several years he skipped until he graduated and attended University College of the Cariboo (now Thompson Rivers University) where he continued to curl. He worked part time in his uncle’s garage to make enough money to support his curling habit and attend a few bonspiels on weekends.

His college team won the B.C. College Championships and were invited to the College Championships that consisted of the four western provinces. That event was won by a future world champion, Pat Ryan.

Rob shifted to men’s curling when asked to fill in for a cash spiel in Vernon to curl with Daryl Will who had Grant Young (another Kamloops curler). Grant and Rob formed a strong bond and Rob speaks very highly of Grant as his teammate. He admired Grant because he always had fun and treated Rob more like a son than a teammate. They, along with Ron Waller & Orest Zerebeski, qualified for the 16-team Interior playdowns and made it to the final four.

In 1981, Rob was asked to curl in a Victoria cash spiel with Barry McPhee. They did well despite their car breaking down on the trip, almost missing the ferry and having their hotel room broken into where the thieves made off with a bottle of rye.

Despite the trauma of the loss of rye, they won $6,000 in the event. Then again, maybe that’s why they won!

They went on to win the provincials that year in Prince Rupert with over 100 teams. They never had a close game. They went to the Brier in Halifax with Grant Young and Brian Eden as front end. They went 7-4 and lost a tie breaker. They played a couple years together before Rob went off to skip his own team.

In 1986, Rob’s desire to win found him back with Barry, this time with Brian Eden and Dave Schleppe curling front end. Their instant success led them to another B.C. Championship. They had a rough start at the Brier going 2-4 then turned it around and made it to the semi-final where they lost to Russ and Glen Howard (future world champions) in a heart-breaking shot in an extra end that was one inch long to settle for the Bronze medal.

Rob decided to challenge himself one more time when Jimmy Cotter graduated to men’s curling in the late 1990s. I would rate these two as number one and number two of the best pure throwers in B.C. Their flawless style made them a formidable pairing.

In 1999, his team had to travel to Smithers for the provincials. Rob felt his mind wandering during games. If they won, he’d have to travel. How could he do that? Rob decided his anxieties and fear of travel was too distracting, and not in the best interest of his teammates. Rob left the game at 42 years old.

We know much more about mental health issues today, and Rob received the help that so many avoid. He openly talked about it at his Kamloops Sports Hall of Fame Induction in 2022.

Today, Rob plays recreational hockey and is currently the president of the Kamloops Senior Hockey Association. Curling misses Rob, but I’m certain his skills of keeping the game fun will shine through in his presidency of the senior hockey players as much as it did in curling.

If you want to give curling a try, sign up for a Burger and Beer night on Jan. 26th, Feb. 9th or Feb. 23rd by calling the club at 250-372-5432. Visit the website and enter our 50-50 at kamloopscurlingclub.com.