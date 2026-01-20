Kamloops News

Red Bridge rebuild, improvements at cancer centre expected to dominate Kamloops MLAs' priorities

Bridge rebuild key for MLAs

Photo: Allen Douglas The Red Bridge was destroyed in a suspicious Sept. 19 fire.

Kamloops’ two MLAs say they plan to push hard on key local issues when the legislature resumes next month, with the Red Bridge rebuild and upgrades at the planned BC Cancer Centre topping their list.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar and Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer were at Kamloops city hall last week providing an update to councillors.

Milobar said he expects the Red Bridge and the cancer centre to be the two main areas of focus for him and Stamer this year.

Taking questions from council, Coun. Mike O’Reilly noted he’s seen no new infrastructure investment from the province in Kamloops-area highways, noting a need on Highway 1 through Valleyview.

Stamer said he agreed with O’Reilly that needs to be addressed, noting the need to rebuild the Red Bridge has created “significant challenges.”

“If we had an opportunity to wave our wand, we should be able to replace that bridge in a timely fashion — two or three years. Realistically, it's probably going to be five to seven years, and that's putting additional stress on all the corridors,” Stamer told council.

Stamer said he and Milobar will continue to push the government for as much infrastructure investment as possible in the region.

“I think we have the ear of the [transportation] minister in as much as that we've got a pretty good rapport with him, and hopefully we can just be able to encourage him going forward that those necessary increases and improvements in infrastructure have to occur now, not five or 10 years from now,” Stamer said.

O’Reilly expressed concern that the replacement of the Red Bridge is not new investment and Kamloops’ traffic issues are greater than that rebuild project.

Support for audit

Following an inquiry from Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, Stamer and Milobar said they remain committed to seeing an audit of Kamloops shelter facilities.

Stamer said he intends to be “pushing hard” against requirements that drug use be allowed in shelter housing.

Milobar said his party remains committed to seeing an audit. He said having a full and comprehensive review of how the money is being resourced, and spent in shelters may identify where some of the shortcomings on provincial funding is for some of these shelter operators to actually fulfill their mandate.

“And that's the only way you can tell if you're getting good value for money or not,” Milobar said. “It's not so much about placing blame, it's about understanding what is actually happening.”

Last fall, Kamloops city council approved an amended version of a motion from Hamer-Jackson to send a letter to the province calling for a review to determine whether taxpayer-funded BC Housing programs are delivering on mandated outcomes.

Budget incoming

Milobar said he’s also heard from social agencies that they’re fearing a funding freeze in the upcoming provincial budget given a scarcity of funding, which is something he intends to keep an eye on in the upcoming budget.

MLAs return to Victoria next month, with Budget Day set for Feb. 17.

Cash for fire mitigation

Stamer said Barriere recently received a $400,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities to hire a full-time wildfire mitigation specialist, and he said he looks forward to working with the City of Kamloops on similar efforts.