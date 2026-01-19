Kamloops News

Homicide tally steady in Kamloops as Mounties tout progress on major investigations

Progress on murder probes

Photo: Tim Petruk Kamloops RCMP are in the 700-block of Notre Dame Drive on Sept. 27, 2025, after Jason Pinette was found gravely injured nearby. He died of his injuries, one of two Kamloops homicides from last year, with Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones charged in his death.

There were two homicides in Kamloops last year, which is on par with the two recorded the previous year and down slightly from an average of three per year since 2019.

Dylan Thomas Godfrey was found dead in the Scheidam Flats area on April 25, 2025, and Jason Pinette died of injuries he suffered in a beating on Notre Dame Drive on Sept. 27, 2025.

Godfrey’s slaying remains unsolved, under investigation by the Kelowna-based RCMP southeast district major crimes unit, but a suspect was arrested and charged in Pinette’s case — Justin Rory Hopkins-Jones, who is in jail with his next court date set for Feb. 25.

RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said 2025 was a good year for homicide investigations in Kamloops, with charges laid in a deadly 2023 Brocklehurst shooting and the slaying of a man in 2021.

Pelley noted investigators have been making progress on "historical homicides,” as well.

But of the 20 murders in Kamloops over the past seven years, half remain unsolved — with no known arrest of suspected killers to date.

Those murders include the 2019 double homicide of Cody Mathieu and Rex Gill, the 2021 suspected homicide of Shannon White, 2022 deaths of Jugraj Dhinsa and Lawrence Pooli, 2023 murders of Jason Aran Martin and Mark Hoffman, 2024 deaths of Kelvin Jobson and Keenan James Robertson, as well as Godfrey in 2025.

Suspects were arrested in the murders of Jason Glover, Paul Samuel Whitten, Daniel Thomas Myles, Rene Kevin White, Mikael Wayne Stewart, Adam Hibbert, Mohd Abdullah, Jo-Anne Donovan, Chanelle Satow and Pinnette between 2019 and 2025.

Kamloops has recorded one homicide so far in 2026. Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found dead in his West End townhouse on Jan. 5, with a candlelight vigil taking place over the weekend.