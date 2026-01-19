Kamloops News

Proposal for a new skate park in Westsyde heads to Kamloops council, with fundraising already underway

Photo: City of Kamloops / WCDS & New Line Skate Parks A rendering shows the design of a potential new skate park in Westsyde.

Westsyde Centennial Park could become home to Kamloops’ next skate park, with a local community group offering to fundraise the project’s design and construction costs.

Kamloops council’s committee of the whole will decide Tuesday if they want to see municipal staff get involved to move the $630,000 project forward.

“Although a skateboard park at this location is not part of the Parks Master Plan and the park is already heavily programmed, the project has strong community interest and could be advanced, pending confirmation of feasibility and the Westsyde Community Development Society’s fundraising efforts,” reads a staff report prepared for Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the staff report, the Westsyde Community Development Society introduced the idea of a skateboard park to a city engagement group in 2022.

“Since then, the society has hired a designer, completed a concept plan and identified further studies needed — funded entirely through their own fundraising,” the report said.

City staff said the society has already spent $20,000 on a concept design and $1,300 for a topographic survey. Construction is expected to cost $630,000.

The society is offering to fundraise for design and construction, but the City of Kamloops would be responsible for future costs, including maintenance and repairs.

Staff are seeking council’s approval to work with the society to assess the feasibility of such a project, to complete some additional site assessments, and to develop an agreement with the society.

“The city is expected to provide staff support, but no funding to support design and construction,” the report reads.

However, the skate park would require a budget for operations, maintenance and potential future capital replacement.

City staff noted the south shore has been the preferred location for a new skate park, given North Kamloops is already home to a park at McArthur Island, Rayleigh has a facility in Rae-Mor Park, and the River Street skate park is in need of upgrades.