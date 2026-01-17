Kamloops News

Mild January weather forces ski trail closures near Kamloops as operators wait for fresh snowfall

Warm spell halts skiing

Photo: Castanet A pair of classic cross-country skis in the snow.

Unseasonably warm January weather has forced Kamloops-area ski and snowshoe trails to shut down, melting away the early-season base.

Overlander Ski Club, which operates at Stake Lake, closed its trails on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, all this warm weather is melting the trail base and making it very difficult to provide safe skiing,” the club said in a Facebook post.

The club said it is awaiting more snowfall to ensure trails are safe to use before reopening.

“Our priority is always to provide safe, high-quality skiing — and Mother Nature is making that very difficult for us at present,” the post reads.

The Teck Okanagan Cup #2 race, scheduled to take place at Stake Lake on Jan. 18, was also cancelled as the weather took a turn for the worse.

Meanwhile, Harper Mountain, located just 20 minutes northeast of Kamloops, has also paused its ski operations — although the tube park is still up and running.

A post on the family-operated ski hill's website said snow conditions are looking fine mid-mountain and higher, but the lower levels are thin. The post said the ski hill needed to maintain the base with long-term operations in mind.

“We’ve got a good base, tubing is going. We just need a touch more snow to get the skiing up and running again,” Harper Mountain’s Lisa Daburger told Castanet Kamloops.

She said the warm January temperatures felt unusual.

Lifts are still turning at Sun Peaks Resort, which has reported 12 centimetres of new snowfall over the past seven days but nothing in the last 48 hours.

Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said this stretch of warm weather is not record breaking, but it is "quite a ways from normal," with high temperatures typically about -1 C at this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, Kamloops hit a high of 9.1 C on Thursday, and a high of 2 C on Friday, with above-zero temperatures predicted through the weekend.

"We've had this ridge of high pressure that brought this warm weather. Not only has it been warm at the surface, but it's been warm aloft too," Sekhon said.

"Up on the mountains too, things have been above zero. We have what we call an above-freezing layer in effect, right now. And so with that, for example, we're seeing temperatures above zero between even 1,500 meters and 3,500 meters."

However, ski enthusiasts and operators have reason for hope.

Sekhon said cooler, more typical January weather is predicted for next week.

"Hopefully there'll be a shift in the pattern by Tuesday or Wednesday. We'll probably see that above-freezing layer wither away, and we'll see temperatures slowly start to decrease as well," Sekhon said.