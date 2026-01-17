Kamloops News

Kamloops Iranian community plans Free Iran event Sunday to raise awareness amid deadly crackdown

Rally for Iran on Sunday

Photo: Contributed

The local Iranian community is planning an event on Sunday to show solidarity and make its collective voice heard.

An event called Free Iran will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday in the lecture hall inside the Students’ Union Building on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Nationwide protests began in Iran late last month over the country’s crumbling economy and the collapse of its currency, as the country is squeezed by international sanctions levied in part over its nuclear program.

The protests have grown into a challenge of Iran’s theocracy, and a violent crackdown by the ruling regime has killed thousands, according to unofficial estimates.

Expats living abroad, including in Kamloops, have had difficulties contacting loved ones due to internet outages in Iran.

Event organizer Ali Alizadeh said all are welcome on Sunday.

“The Iranian community in Kamloops is hurting, and we are gathering to make our voices heard,” he said.