Kamloops News

Kamloops meetings help inform trade talks as U.S. consul general downplays controversial remarks

Diplomat here to talk trade

Photo: U.S. State Department U.S. Consul General Shawn Crowley (centre) met with officials from the BC Wildfire Service on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2026, during a visit to Kamloops.

The highest-ranking U.S. diplomat in British Columbia visited the Tournament Capital this week, meeting with local business leaders and officials at the BC Wildfire Service.

Shawn Crowley, consul general at the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver, spent the day in Kamloops on Thursday. He met with the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce and paid a visit to BCWS headquarters at Kamloops Airport.

“The U.S.-Canada relationship is super important for people on both sides of the border,” he said.

“So really this was an opportunity for us to talk to people here about what they think about the relationship and ways that we can work together.”

Speaking to Castanet at the tail end of his visit, Crowley said the message he heard in Kamloops was pretty clear.

“Businesses always want certainty, and we’re in a period right now where we don’t have that certainty because we’re working through a couple things in the bilateral relationship,” he said.

“So the main message for us was not to lose track of the importance of that relationship.”

The past week could prove to be a formative one in shaping the new relationship between Canada and the U.S.

On Thursday, while Crowley was having meetings in Kamloops, U.S. President Donald Trump called North American free trade “irrelevant” and the U.S. ambassador to Canada said in an interview that the U.S. does not “need" its neighbour to the north.

Crowley said the ambassador's comment was not meant to offend.

"Canada does not need for its existence the United States, and the United States does not need, in that regard, Canada,” he said.

“But the co-operation between us helps both of our countries. It’s a relationship that’s worked for a long time, and it’s something that has brought prosperity and security to both countries.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in China this week, signing new trade deals aimed at reducing Canada's reliance on the U.S.

Crowley said it’s understandable that Canada would want to pursue increased trade with China and other markets.

“Everywhere in the world, countries look to diversify their markets,” he said. “There’s certainly nothing wrong with that, but it’s important not to lose track of the big picture."

Crowley said his visit to Kamloops will inform the ongoing trade negotiations between Canada and the U.S.

“It’s important to have discussions about what’s really going on in the United States and for us to learn what’s really happening here,” he said.

"When we hear what’s going on and what people here are saying, we feed that back to Ottawa and back to Washington. Your Canadian diplomats are doing exactly the same thing across the entire United States, and they’re reporting back about what Americans are saying.”