B.C. business survey finds rising shoplifting and vandalism are driving up costs, eroding confidence

Photo: Contributed The aftermath of a break-in at a business in Kelowna.

Businesses across the province are continuing to struggle with the impact of repeated theft, break-ins and vandalism, according to a survey conducted by the Business Improvement Areas of B.C.

The BIABC survey, conducted in late November 2025, included responses from 260 businesses ranging from retail and medical services to those in the tourism and food and beverage sectors.

In a news release, BIABC said the survey found nearly 90 per cent of responding businesses reported that non-violent repeat crime has had a moderate to significant impact on their own operations or the greater commercial area.

“There is no question that violent offending and its consequences are serious and deserve focused attention,” said Jeremy Heighton, president of BIABC, in a statement.

“But the reality for many B.C. businesses is that non-violent repeat crime is a constant, daily pressure — one that directly drives up costs, erodes margins and undermines confidence in our commercial areas.”

The survey shows 46 per cent respondents believe that crime impacting their businesses has increased significantly compared to previous years, while 39 per cent believe crime has somewhat increased. Nearly 40 per cent of respondents said their business has racked up annual losses exceeding $5,000.

Fraudulent activity topped the list of repeat offences that have most affected responding businesses, followed by loitering or harassment, vandalism and property damage, theft and break-ins or attempted break-ins.

Many don't report crime

Many responding businesses said they only reported a fraction, if any, of the incidents to police.

In the BIABC survey, 41 per cent of businesses said they don't report any criminal events, while another 40 per cent estimate they report less than half of crimes to police.

When asked why they don't report crimes, more than half of the surveyed businesses indicated it was because the likelihood of prosecution seems questionable, and the issue is rarely resolved. Another 47 per cent said it was because their reports lacked follow up.

“When property crime and disorder become normalized, the impacts ripple outward — affecting employees, customers, investment decisions and the vitality of entire neighbourhoods,” said Heighton, who is also the executive director for the North Shore Business Improvement Association.

“Businesses are asking for a system that recognizes repeat behaviour, improves accountability and better integrates prevention, enforcement, rehabilitation and data collection.”

Better tracking, more co-ordination

Nearly 80 per cent of respondents said they wanted more case-closing updates for reported incidents, and would support an official non-police reporting mechanism offered either through BIAs or chambers.

According to BIABC, survey respondents also indicated strong support for data-driven tracking of repeat offenders, and better co-ordination between an offender's arrest, sentencing and rehabilitation.

The survey shows 65 per cent of respondents support a reverse-onus system where repeat offenders accused of a non-violent crime like theft or vandalism should have to prove why bail should be granted.

BIABC is urging the expansion of the Repeat Violent Offender Intervention Initiative to include chronic non-violent offenders — a measure also championed by others, including the president of the BC Crown Counsel Association.

Kamloops police said a focus on repeat offenders contributed to a drop in several types of criminal offences last year, but acknowledged many in the community still feel unsafe.

BIABC noted Kamloops businesses have reported losses linked to non-violent criminality exceeded $1 million in 2025.

In downtown Victoria, graffiti removal alone cost $1 million in 2025. The Prince George BIA reported more than $4.2 million in downtown losses into 2025 — including a single $2-million building.