Kamloops News

TRU WolfPack women’s volleyball squad climbs to No. 4 in national U Sports rankings

'Pack up to fourth in country

Photo: WolfPack The TRU WolfPack women's volleyball team split two games with the Trinity Western University Spartans to earn a fourth place ranking in the latest U SPORTS Top 10 poll.

The TRU WolfPack's women's volleyball team has matched a program record by becoming the No. 4-ranked team in Canada.

The ‘Pack took the fourth spot in the latest U Sports Top 10 poll after earning a split with the Trinity Western University Spartans last weekend. It's as high as the team has ever climbed on the national rankings, tying a mark they set last year.

The WolfPack went 11-3 through the first 14 games of their Canada West season, good for top spot in the conference, and they are off this weekend on a bye.

Head coach Chad Grimm told Castanet Kamloops the program saw strong results last season, and it retained a number of key players this year.

“For the most part, been pretty steady and obviously we like the direction we’re going,” Grimm said.

“We’ll try to get up there and improve as much as we can until the end of the season hits, and then the chips will fall where they may.”

Grimm said there’s always small improvements the team could make, including better picking up tip coverage, faster rotations and slight adjustments to its strategies in order to put its strongest passers in the best spots as often as possible.

“I think we’ve done quite a bit as far as managing the game, being consistent in our approach, not getting too caught up in the highs and the lows, understanding how to slow the game down when we need to manage he game, when we need to really be aggressive,” he said.

“We got to play where our feet are, we can’t play in the past, or the future, or what might happen, or what could happen and what has happened.”