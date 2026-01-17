Kamloops News

Staff shakeup aims to help City of Kamloops secure more provincial, federal grants

Photo: Contributed City of Kamloops logo.

The City of Kamloops has hired a new grant writer and reorganized staff as it tries to compete for dwindling provincial and federal funding.

During Tuesday’s council meeting, communications manager Kristen Rodrigue noted there’s limited dollars available, and increased competition as municipalities jockey to get a piece of the pie.

“Everybody's competing for the same funds,” Rodrigue said.

She said after the city’s former grant writer retired, they took the opportunity to rethink the position, which is now connected to the city’s intergovernmental relations work.

Sarah Candido, the city’s Indigenous and external relations manager, said the new grant writer is researching how other cities have achieved success with their applications, coming up with new strategies to help the City of Kamloops in a renewed push to secure government funds.

"She has, right now, been reaching out to municipalities who have been very publicly successful in grant applications that we have also applied for, to find out what was the difference in grants,” Candido said.

“She’s doing a lot of research right now on what we've done, what we could be doing, and talking to a whole bunch of funders about what they're looking for — and whether or not things are opening up.”

This includes the City of Kelowna, which recently secured $16 million to open nearly 200 new child care spaces.

“That's music to my ears, Sarah,” said Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson, who has repeatedly asked the city for updates on finding grants for Build Kamloops projects, including the Kamloops Centre for the Arts.

“That sounds like very positive work moving forward looking for grants.”

After looking through a report showing two years’ worth of completed and ongoing capital projects, Coun. Nancy Bepple noted only four of 63 had been supported by grant funding.

“It seems like the local taxpayers have to pay more and more of the cost of these projects — which actually makes it even more important that we bring them in under budget, because we're not getting as much money proportionally as we used to from the provincial or federal government,” Bepple said.

Matt Kachel, the city’s infrastructure delivery divisional manager, agreed this made it even more crucial to stay on budget.

“We have to be really careful with that, knowing there’s nothing to fall back on,” he said.

David Hallinan, City of Kamloops corporate services director, said while the landscape is changing for application-based grant funding, the municipality continues to receive routine grants — including gaming funds — to the tune of about $5.5 million to $6 million per year.