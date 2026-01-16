Tourism Kamloops joins playful online spat with Ottawa, Montreal over Heated Rivalry star
Heated Rivalry brews online
Tourism Kamloops appears to be involved in a heated online rivalry with the communities of Ottawa and Montreal.
At issue is ownership of Shane Hollander, a fictional character at the centre of Heated Rivalry, Crave’s gay hockey love story that has dominated social media and resonated with a growing global fan base since it debuted in November.
Hollander is played by Hudson Williams, who was born and raised in Kamloops and has shot to worldwide fame in recent weeks with the show’s explosive success.
In Heated Rivalry, Hollander is from Ottawa and lives in Montreal. So when Ottawa Tourism and Tourism Montreal started claiming Hollander as their own on social media, Tourism Kamloops got in on it, too — adding “birthplace of Hudson Williams” to its Instagram bio.
Nic Zdunich, Tourism Kamloops’ destination development manager, said it’s about capitalizing on the buzz surrounding the show and raising the Tournament Capital's profile.
“The main upside is that it brings awareness for the city,” he said.
“Ottawa kicked it off, and then we saw a bit of an opportunity after we found out Hudson Williams was from here.”
Williams' meteoric rise continues. He is in Italy on Friday making his runway debut for designer DSquared2 at Milan Men's Fashion Week.
He made his first appearance on late-night TV last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he and Heated Rivalry co-star Connor Storrie presented an award at last weekend’s Golden Globes.
