Kamloops RCMP arrest man after reports two women were approached and touched on Peterson Creek trails

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign at the entrance to Peterson Creek Park in downtown Kamloops.

Kamloops Mounties are urging people to be aware of their surroundings following a pair of recent incidents on local trails in which women were approached and touched by a stranger.

According to police, the incidents took place on Jan. 3 and Jan. 13. In both cases, women were walking on trails in Peterson Creek Park when they were approached by a man they did not know.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said the man attempted to talk to the women “and initiated unsolicited physical contact.”

A 52-year-old suspect was identified and arrested on Thursday.

“He was subsequently released on an undertaking with strict conditions, including restrictions relating to contacting the complainants and attending specific public areas,” Urano said in a news release.

“The investigation remains active and police are preparing a full report for submission to Crown counsel.”

Mounties are encouraging people to keep aware of their surroundings and trust their instincts in everyday situations.

“Anyone who experiences or witnesses behaviour that feels concerning or out of the ordinary is encouraged to contact police,” Urano said.

“Reporting these incidents helps support ongoing efforts to maintain community safety.”

Anyone with information about the incidents or anyone who experienced something similar can call the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.