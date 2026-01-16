Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA Milobar launches bid to lead B.C. Conservatives as crowded leadership race takes shape

Milobar wants to lead party

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar reacts to the budget during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

Peter Milobar says British Columbians are ready for change.

The Kamloops-Centre MLA launched his bid to lead the B.C. Conservative Party on Friday morning in Victoria.

“People are leaving this province because they cannot afford to stay,” he said in a news release.

“A generation has given up on ever buying a home. Communities are dealing with open drug use and repeat violent offenders, while our healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.”

Milobar said he is committed to protecting property rights by repealing DRIPA, replacing it with the BC Reconciliation Act, which he said will support Indigenous communities and set out a new framework to deliver “real reconciliation."

According to Milobar, his campaign will focus on restoring affordability, public safety and healthcare by reversing BC NDP policies.

“As Conservatives, we believe in common sense, a strong and growing economy, and safe communities,” he said.

Milobar said he’s confident in the Conservatives’ ability to govern B.C.

“We are not a protest party. If we want to change British Columbia, we have to win,” he said.

“I have led at the local level, I have governed as a mayor, I am a sitting MLA — already in the fight every day. This party is ready to win and I am ready to lead it."

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:42 a.m.

Other fresh candidates in the race to succeed John Rustad, who was ousted last month, include political commentator Caroline Elliott and Iain Black, a former minister in the BC Liberal government of Gordon Campbell.

They joined B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm among the declared candidates.

Milobar is the finance critic and has been a fixture of the Official Opposition in Victoria since he was first elected in 2017.

The longtime BC Liberal MLA jumped to the upstart Conservatives ahead of the 2024 provincial election, following the implosion of the BC United Party.

He did not see eye to eye with Rustad, and was one of 20 MLAs who signed a letter prior to his removal saying members had lost confidence in his leadership.

Milobar previously told Castanet the next leader of the party must be “unafraid" to have broader base policy discussions, land on a direction and guide the party on that policy decision.

— with files from The Canadian Press