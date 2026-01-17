Kamloops News

B.C. Conservatives ready to face off in crowded leadership race takes shape, Kamloops MLA Milobar launches bid

Leadership race takes shape

Photo: The Canadian Press B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar reacts to the budget during a press conference at the legislature in Victoria, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

UPDATE: 7:35 p.m.

British Columbia's Conservative Party has unveiled rules for its leadership race that include $115,000 in fees for contestants, who must sign a pledge to support the eventual winner set to be announced at the end of May.

The rules say voting under a preferential ballot system will be held from May 9 to May 30, while the deadline for nominations is Feb. 15.

Candidates will also have to pay a refundable $20,000 "compliance deposit" to cover fees if they break the rules, with penalties of up to $75,000 for each infraction.

The rules come amid expansion of the field of contenders in the race to replace John Rustad, who stepped down last month.

Peter Milobar, the party's finance critic, becomes the third to throw his hat in the ring this week, saying on Friday that his candidacy is just the first step toward becoming premier while touting his electability.

Other fresh candidates include political commentator Caroline Elliott as well as Iain Black, a former minister in the BC Liberal government of Gordon Campbell.

They joined B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm among the declared candidates.

Milobar, a former mayor of Kamloops, said Friday that he's previously won eight elections at the municipal and provincial levels.

"I know how to win in tight elections," he said during his campaign launch event.

Milobar visually underscored his ambition by announcing his candidacy just outside the legislative building that houses the Premier's Office.

"I wanted to be here, 75 feet away from the Premier's Office, because that is the ultimate goal for the B.C. Conservatives — to unseat the NDP and become government and on that point, all B.C. Conservatives can agree," he said.

Milobar becomes the candidate to beat, at least according to his resume in elected politics. He has represented the Kamloops region in the B.C. legislature since 2017, after serving as mayor of the city for nine years.

University of British Columbia political science lecturer Stewart Prest said Milobar stood to own the centrist lane.

"He will appeal to those who wish to vote against the NDP, who are looking to vote for a right-of-centre option, but continue to grieve the loss of the BC Liberals and BC United as an option on the ballot."

Prest said Milobar's background in elected politics makes him a "formidable presence in the race, but also likely a polarizing one," because more populist or social conservative leaning voters are likely to look at him with some skepticism and suspicion.

Milobar said during his announcement that for the party to win, it must grow, adding that British Columbians who vote for federal Liberals are welcome in its ranks.

"Their federal voting is not a concern of mine," he said. "If they believe in the platform that we will be laying out ... they're welcome to join the B.C. Conservatives (and) their views will be listened to, just as every other end of the spectrum will be listened to."

Prest said Milobar could make a strong case for being able to attract those types of voters.

"But the problem, of course, is that the party that he is aspiring to lead does not have that reputation, and I think many federal Liberal voters are going to continue to look at this B.C. Conservative Party with suspicion, given the populist baggage that comes with it."

Milobar said the caucus is not as divided over social issues as it might appear and that caucus members may have differences of opinions, but not differences about "core fundamentals."

He said those include having safe streets and the belief that you can get ahead by working hard, something that has become increasingly difficult in B.C.

"We might disagree on some of the final (policy) solutions, but the core principles, we actually do agree on, and I think throughout this race, you're going to see that more and more people are starting to coalesce around and realize, that if we truly want the NDP to no longer be government, we need to focus on those big core issues."

The rules unveiled on the party's website, dated Jan. 14, do not appear to tolerate division once the race is settled.

In addition to a pledge to back the eventual winner, contestants must commit to publicly campaigning for the party in the next provincial election and "neither make, or permit their supporters to make, disparaging personal remarks concerning other leadership contestants," the party, its employees or the board of directors.

The last provincial election in October 2024 took the B.C. Conservatives to the brink of power, with 44 members in the 93-seat legislature.

But in the year that followed, the party lost five MLAs to differences within their ranks, and Rustad was ultimately forced out by a caucus revolt.

Prest said the race so far has seen candidates focus on issues that will tend to unite Conservatives. "But under the hood, we of course have all these hugely divisive issues within conservatism in the province, and in Canada, more broadly."

Prest said he expects the race to boil down to a champion from the more moderate wing of the party, and from the more populist wing, noting the public is still waiting on MLA Harman Bhangu to declare his candidacy.

Bhangu — who last year voted with a handful of ex-Conservatives in an unsuccessful bid to ban land acknowledgments by public officials — has said he wanted to see the rules before deciding whether to seek the leadership.

Milobar, who is married to an Indigenous person, opened his announcement by restating his support for the repeal of B.C.'s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

"David Eby needs to admit it is not working, and we need to restart the reconciliation process in a meaningful way," Milobar said of the legislation, adding it has created economic uncertainty.

"It does not make one racist to say that they do not agree with (the legislation). It simply means we do not agree with this government's direction on how they are trying to institute reconciliation."

Milobar previously condemned comments by fellow party member Marina Sapozhnikov, who called Indigenous people "savages" during the 2024 election campaign. He also denounced residential school denialism on the floor of the legislature in February 2025.

Asked how members of his party might treat him because of his spouse's background, Milobar said some, including Dallas Brodie, whose land acknowledgment bill failed at first reading, have already left the party.

Milobar said he had never made any secret about the Indigenous background of his wife and his children.

"They don't shy away," he said. "They're proud of their First Nations heritage ... but you know, it's unfortunate that that's where it jumps to. If that's the best (Brodie has) got for why I shouldn't be the leader of this party and the premier of this province, then I'm in pretty good shape in this race."

- The Canadian Press

UPDATE: 11:29 a.m.

Peter Milobar says British Columbians are ready for change.

The Kamloops-Centre MLA launched his bid to lead the B.C. Conservative Party on Friday morning in Victoria.

“People are leaving this province because they cannot afford to stay,” he said in a news release.

“A generation has given up on ever buying a home. Communities are dealing with open drug use and repeat violent offenders, while our healthcare system is on the brink of collapse.”

Milobar said he is committed to protecting property rights by repealing DRIPA, replacing it with the BC Reconciliation Act, which he said will support Indigenous communities and set out a new framework to deliver “real reconciliation."

According to Milobar, his campaign will focus on restoring affordability, public safety and healthcare by reversing BC NDP policies.

“As Conservatives, we believe in common sense, a strong and growing economy, and safe communities,” he said.

Milobar said he’s confident in the Conservatives’ ability to govern B.C.

“We are not a protest party. If we want to change British Columbia, we have to win,” he said.

“I have led at the local level, I have governed as a mayor, I am a sitting MLA — already in the fight every day. This party is ready to win and I am ready to lead it."

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:42 a.m.

Kamloops MLA Peter Milobar wants to be the next leader of the B.C. Conservative Party.

The former mayor of Kamloops, who is in his third term as MLA for the Kamloops-Centre riding, announced his run for party leadership on Friday morning outside the legislature in Victoria.

Milobar’s campaign slogan is “Ready to Lead BC.”

Other fresh candidates in the race to succeed John Rustad, who was ousted last month, include political commentator Caroline Elliott and Iain Black, a former minister in the BC Liberal government of Gordon Campbell.

They joined B.C. Conservative MLA Sheldon Clare, entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer and Rossland contractor Warren Hamm among the declared candidates.

Milobar is the finance critic and has been a fixture of the Official Opposition in Victoria since he was first elected in 2017.

The longtime BC Liberal MLA jumped to the upstart Conservatives ahead of the 2024 provincial election, following the implosion of the BC United Party.

He did not see eye to eye with Rustad, and was one of 20 MLAs who signed a letter prior to his removal saying members had lost confidence in his leadership.

Milobar previously told Castanet the next leader of the party must be “unafraid" to have broader base policy discussions, land on a direction and guide the party on that policy decision.

— with files from The Canadian Press