Police warning prompts fear in Kamloops’ queer community as Mounties continue homicide probe

'Really scary for people'

Photo: Castanet FILE - Police investigators investigate the slaying of Muhammad "Ash" Zafar outside a Kamloops townhouse on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026.

A police warning tied to Kamloops’ first homicide of 2026 has left many in the city’s queer community feeling unsafe and on edge, according to Kamloops Pride.

Muhammad “Ash” Zafar was found slain in his townhouse on Dalgleish Drive in the West End on Jan. 5.

Mounties initially described it as an isolated incident and said the public was not at risk, then reversed course and urged caution to those on dating apps — especially men seeking men.

“Yes, there is a threat to the public with respect to an individual who is under investigation for an act of homicide,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said at a news conference last week.

That warning, and the lack of additional context and information surrounding it, is cause for concern among some.

'There is a lot of fear'

Board director Kirk Zimmer said about 100 people have reached out to Kamloops Pride since the caution came from police last week, seeking support and advice.

“There's always that myth out there that something could happen, but it's kind of hitting a little close to home for people. They're realizing that it's a little more possible than we all figured,” he told Castanet.

Zimmer, who knew Zafar from seeing him attend previous Pride events, said his death hit close to home for many in the community. He said those who knew him were shocked.

Alix Dolson, co-ordinator of the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre, said she is hearing a similar sentiment.

“Everyone in the queer community that I have spoken to has expressed some pretty significant concern about what this means in terms of risk,” she said.

Dolson said she thinks there is a lot of anxiety and tension about what happens next — both for individual safety and in terms of justice for Zafar.

“This information is reverberating throughout the community right now, and there is a lot of fear,” she said.

'On higher alert'

Zimmer said the lack of information from police has made it difficult to get a sense of what’s happening, but he was glad to see Mounties issue a warning.

“It makes people jump to conclusions and things like that, for sure,” Zimmer said.

“I do think that with a little more information, even if the community doesn't necessarily know what to do with it, it'll at least help us understand the situation a little better, maybe be able to move forward.”

Dolson said the lack of reliable information has contributed to a feeling of fear for some — “especially since we saw that shift in messaging from the RCMP,” she said — but she understands police sometimes have to withhold details to protect their investigation.

“Without that information, people are going to fill in the blanks for themselves,” she said.

"We know the queer community has been a target of violence, so folks are already on higher alert than perhaps other members of the community. When you add in there's potentially someone targeting the community, that's really scary for people.”

Changing habits, advice

Zimmer said Kamloops Pride has heard some people are changing the way they approach online dating — meeting up in public rather than inviting someone over, for example.

He said meeting in public is the biggest recommendation Kamloops Pride has for those dating. He said arranging for your own transportation to and from a location and not relying on the other person for a ride, letting a trusted person know your plans ahead of time and checking in with them afterwards are other recommendations for those meeting new people.

Dolson similarly said people need to take precautions in the dating world, regardless of whether they meet online or through other channels.

She said people should take time to get to know the person they intend to meet and be sure to meet them in public, and to let a friend know information about the person they intend to meet up with.

In their warning, Mounties encouraged people to take precautions when meeting new people through online platforms, including sharing plans with a friend, arranging check-ins, meeting in public and trusting your gut if something feels unsafe.

Investigation continues

Kamloops Mounties continue to investigate Zafar’s death.

Police are hoping to speak to anyone who had contact with him between the evening of Saturday, Jan. 3, and Sunday, Jan. 4.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kevin McIntyre said investigators are looking for any information about anything unusual over that weekend.

“We are also appealing to anyone who noticed unusual behaviour in someone they know, such as unexplained injuries, sudden changes in routine, cancelled plans or conduct that seemed out of character, as well as residents or visitors who observed suspicious activity in the Dalgleish Drive or West End area during that timeframe,” he said.

“Seemingly small details often produce significant outcomes. If something stood out to you, even for a moment, we need you to come forward.”

Anyone with information about Zafar’s death can call police at 250-828-3000.

Vigil this weekend

A vigil to honour Zafar's life and memory will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Riverside Park bandshell.

Dolson said the vigil was organized by Zafar’s friends in collaboration with local advocacy organizations.

Speakers who knew Zafar personally will share reflections and memories, offering insight into who he was and the loss felt by those closest to him, according to vigil organizers.

All are welcome and crisis support workers will be present and available throughout the vigil for anyone who may need emotional support.

