Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA Peter Milobar set to announce B.C. Conservative leadership bid on Friday

Announcement incoming

Photo: Contributed A notice from Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar is teasing his impending B.C. Conservative leadership bid.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar appears set to announce his bid to be the next leader of the B.C. Conservative Party on Friday.

A notice and media advisory from Milobar says the former mayor of Kamloops will be making a special announcement on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. in the Rose Garden at the BC Legislature. The image includes the slogan “Ready to Lead BC.”

Milobar did not immediately return a call and text message from Castanet on Thursday evening, but has posted the announcement notice to Twitter.

Milobar told Castanet Kamloops in December that he would consider seeking party leadership.

“It's something I will now turn my mind to and give some serious thought to," he said.

The decision came following the ouster of former B.C. Conservative leader John Rustad, who was met with a party revolt late last year.

Milobar was one of 20 MLAs who signed letter saying a majority of the caucus had lost support for Rustad as leader.

Earlier this month the party announced it formed its leadership election organizing committee, tasked with the oversight of the upcoming race and the administration of its rules and procedures. The party press release said the committee intends to complete its work and hold the leadership race early in 2026.

Milobar is currently the finance critic for the B.C. Conservatives and has been a fixture of the Official Opposition in Victoria since he was first elected an MLA back in 2017 as a member of the former BC Liberal Party, which rebranded to BC United in 2022.

Milobar jumped ship to the upstart Conservatives ahead of the 2024 provincial election after the BC United Party folded.

Milobar’s previous provincial roles include serving as Opposition House Leader and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, and Shadow Minister for Environment and Climate Change. Before becoming an MLA Milobar served as the mayor of Kamloops for three terms.

In December, Milobar told Castanet the next leader of their party needs to be “unafraid" to have broader base policy discussions, land on a direction and guide the party on that policy decision.